Match ends, Swindon Town 1, Oxford United 2.
Swindon Town 1-2 Oxford United
-
- From the section Football
Rob Hall scored a long-range winner as Oxford came from behind to beat bitter rivals Swindon at the County Ground.
Hall blasted home from 20 yards shortly after Liam Sercombe had cancelled out Fankaty Dabo's first-half opener.
Chelsea loanee Dabo gave Swindon the lead after 19 minutes, letting fly from the edge of the penalty area after Oxford had failed to deal with Nicky Ajose's cross.
The goal was Dabo's first in professional football.
Swindon goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux pulled of a series of saves as Oxford piled on the pressure after falling behind.
The Robins held the advantage until 20 minutes from time, when Sercombe tapped in Marvin Johnson's cross at the far post.
Hall completed the turnaround three minutes later, picking the ball up down the right and cutting inside before firing an unstoppable shot beyond the helpless Vigouroux.
Swindon's misery was compounded when Vigouroux was sent off in stoppage time after bringing down Kane Hemmings following a defensive mix-up. Defender Raphael Rossi Branco went in goal for the closing moments.
Report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Swindon
- 1VigourouxBooked at 90mins
- 21DaboBooked at 90mins
- 29Rossi Branco
- 28JonesBooked at 32mins
- 11BrophyBooked at 90mins
- 2Thompson
- 20ColkettSubstituted forHyltonat 83'minutes
- 8KasimSubstituted forThomasat 76'minutes
- 7GladwinBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGoddardat 80'minutes
- 19Ajose
- 33NorrisBooked at 25mins
Substitutes
- 4Thomas
- 5Rodgers
- 10Goddard
- 12Henry
- 22Starkey
- 24Hylton
- 25Conroy
Oxford Utd
- 1Eastwood
- 16EdwardsBooked at 90mins
- 5Nelson
- 33Dunkley
- 28Johnson
- 8Sercombe
- 4Lundstram
- 23Ledson
- 10Maguire
- 7MartínezSubstituted forHemmingsat 80'minutes
- 19HallBooked at 74minsSubstituted forMcAlenyat 90+5'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Skarz
- 11McAleny
- 14Ruffels
- 15Hemmings
- 18Rothwell
- 25Raglan
- 34Stevens
- Referee:
- Darren Deadman
- Attendance:
- 10,658
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Swindon Town 1, Oxford United 2.
Booking
Fankaty Dabo (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Fankaty Dabo (Swindon Town).
Kane Hemmings (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Conor McAleny replaces Robert Hall.
Attempt missed. Chris Maguire (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
James Brophy (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Philip Edwards (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Lawrence Vigouroux (Swindon Town) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Foul by Lawrence Vigouroux (Swindon Town).
Kane Hemmings (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Conor Thomas (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Maguire (Oxford United).
Foul by Fankaty Dabo (Swindon Town).
Marvin Johnson (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Luke Norris (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
James Brophy (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kane Hemmings (Oxford United).
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Jermaine Hylton replaces Charlie Colkett.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Nathan Thompson.
Attempt blocked. Chris Maguire (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Conor Thomas (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kane Hemmings (Oxford United).
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. John Goddard replaces Ben Gladwin.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Kane Hemmings replaces Antonio Martínez.
Attempt blocked. Chris Maguire (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Ben Gladwin (Swindon Town).
Philip Edwards (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Liam Sercombe (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Conor Thomas replaces Yaser Kasim.
Booking
Robert Hall (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Swindon Town 1, Oxford United 2. Robert Hall (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Josh Ruffels.
Goal!
Goal! Swindon Town 1, Oxford United 1. Liam Sercombe (Oxford United) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marvin Johnson.
Attempt missed. Liam Sercombe (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Nicky Ajose (Swindon Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Philip Edwards (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Philip Edwards (Oxford United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Lawrence Vigouroux (Swindon Town) because of an injury.