Swindon1Oxford Utd2

Swindon Town 1-2 Oxford United

Rob Hall
Rob Hall's goal was his fourth of the season

Rob Hall scored a long-range winner as Oxford came from behind to beat bitter rivals Swindon at the County Ground.

Hall blasted home from 20 yards shortly after Liam Sercombe had cancelled out Fankaty Dabo's first-half opener.

Chelsea loanee Dabo gave Swindon the lead after 19 minutes, letting fly from the edge of the penalty area after Oxford had failed to deal with Nicky Ajose's cross.

The goal was Dabo's first in professional football.

Swindon goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux pulled of a series of saves as Oxford piled on the pressure after falling behind.

The Robins held the advantage until 20 minutes from time, when Sercombe tapped in Marvin Johnson's cross at the far post.

Hall completed the turnaround three minutes later, picking the ball up down the right and cutting inside before firing an unstoppable shot beyond the helpless Vigouroux.

Swindon's misery was compounded when Vigouroux was sent off in stoppage time after bringing down Kane Hemmings following a defensive mix-up. Defender Raphael Rossi Branco went in goal for the closing moments.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Swindon

  • 1VigourouxBooked at 90mins
  • 21DaboBooked at 90mins
  • 29Rossi Branco
  • 28JonesBooked at 32mins
  • 11BrophyBooked at 90mins
  • 2Thompson
  • 20ColkettSubstituted forHyltonat 83'minutes
  • 8KasimSubstituted forThomasat 76'minutes
  • 7GladwinBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGoddardat 80'minutes
  • 19Ajose
  • 33NorrisBooked at 25mins

Substitutes

  • 4Thomas
  • 5Rodgers
  • 10Goddard
  • 12Henry
  • 22Starkey
  • 24Hylton
  • 25Conroy

Oxford Utd

  • 1Eastwood
  • 16EdwardsBooked at 90mins
  • 5Nelson
  • 33Dunkley
  • 28Johnson
  • 8Sercombe
  • 4Lundstram
  • 23Ledson
  • 10Maguire
  • 7MartínezSubstituted forHemmingsat 80'minutes
  • 19HallBooked at 74minsSubstituted forMcAlenyat 90+5'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Skarz
  • 11McAleny
  • 14Ruffels
  • 15Hemmings
  • 18Rothwell
  • 25Raglan
  • 34Stevens
Referee:
Darren Deadman
Attendance:
10,658

Match Stats

Home TeamSwindonAway TeamOxford Utd
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away18
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Swindon Town 1, Oxford United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Swindon Town 1, Oxford United 2.

Booking

Fankaty Dabo (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Fankaty Dabo (Swindon Town).

Kane Hemmings (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Conor McAleny replaces Robert Hall.

Attempt missed. Chris Maguire (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

James Brophy (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Philip Edwards (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card.

Dismissal

Lawrence Vigouroux (Swindon Town) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Foul by Lawrence Vigouroux (Swindon Town).

Kane Hemmings (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Conor Thomas (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Maguire (Oxford United).

Foul by Fankaty Dabo (Swindon Town).

Marvin Johnson (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Luke Norris (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

James Brophy (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kane Hemmings (Oxford United).

Substitution

Substitution, Swindon Town. Jermaine Hylton replaces Charlie Colkett.

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Nathan Thompson.

Attempt blocked. Chris Maguire (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Conor Thomas (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kane Hemmings (Oxford United).

Substitution

Substitution, Swindon Town. John Goddard replaces Ben Gladwin.

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Kane Hemmings replaces Antonio Martínez.

Attempt blocked. Chris Maguire (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Ben Gladwin (Swindon Town).

Philip Edwards (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Liam Sercombe (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Swindon Town. Conor Thomas replaces Yaser Kasim.

Booking

Robert Hall (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Swindon Town 1, Oxford United 2. Robert Hall (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Josh Ruffels.

Goal!

Goal! Swindon Town 1, Oxford United 1. Liam Sercombe (Oxford United) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marvin Johnson.

Attempt missed. Liam Sercombe (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Nicky Ajose (Swindon Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Philip Edwards (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Philip Edwards (Oxford United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Lawrence Vigouroux (Swindon Town) because of an injury.

Sunday 5th February 2017

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd30186657342360
2Scunthorpe29177557312658
3Bolton28156737221551
4Fleetwood30149744311351
5Bradford301214438261250
6Southend29121074336746
7Rochdale28144104136546
8Peterborough2912894337644
9Millwall2912894440444
10Bristol Rovers30127114850-243
11Walsall30101283839-142
12Charlton2891363628840
13Oxford Utd28117103631540
14Wimbledon2891093837137
15MK Dons2898113938135
16Northampton3096154350-733
17Gillingham2989123746-933
18Shrewsbury3088143042-1232
19Port Vale2888123145-1432
20Swindon3078152844-1629
21Oldham29610131730-1328
22Bury3076174760-1327
23Chesterfield2975172846-1826
24Coventry2949162344-2121
View full League One table

