Carl Heeley: Worcester City manager resigns after 22 years at club

Worcester beat Coventry City 2-1 in November 2014 to reach the second round of the FA Cup

Worcester City boss Carl Heeley has resigned after 22 years at the National League North club.

Heeley, 48, made over 500 appearances for City as a player after joining in 1994, and became manager in 2010.

He guided the club to the second round of the FA Cup in 2014, when they lost in a then-record 32-penalty shootout to League One side Scunthorpe.

But they have failed to win in their past 10 games and are currently 18th in the table.

"This football club's took over my life for 22 years, it's non-stop, I've got a young family and it's maybe time for me to reassess," he told BBC Hereford & Worcester following Saturday's defeat by Gloucester.

"The chairman at this football club is a lovely man and he doesn't get any thanks for anything he does - he gets continually criticised.

"I'm starting to get continually criticised and quite frankly I've got far better things to do with my life, like looking after my family and spending some quality time with my daughters."