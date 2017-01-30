Ivan Lucic: Bristol City keeper joins Aalborg on loan

From the section

Ivan Lucic made his Bristol City debut in their 2-1 EFL Cup win at Fulham in September

Bristol City goalkeeper Ivan Lucic has joined Danish Superliga side Aalborg on loan for the remainder of the season.

Lucic, 21, has made only two Championship appearances for the Robins since arriving from German champions Bayern Munich in July.

Bristol City recently signed Schalke keeper Fabian Giefer, with Frank Fielding also vying to be first-choice.

Lee Johnson's side are 21st in the Championship following a club-record eight successive league defeats.

