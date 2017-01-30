Nigel Clough: Burton Albion manager turns down Nottingham Forest

Nigel Clough has spent 13 years as manager of Burton Albion across two spells

Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough has turned down the vacant manager's job at Championship rivals Nottingham Forest.

Clough was granted permission to speak to Forest, for whom he played more than 300 games and scored 131 goals, and who his father Brian Clough also managed.

But the 50-year-old has chosen to stay at the side he helped reach the second tier for the first time last season.

"Staying is the right thing to do," Clough said, with his 20th-placed Burton just one position behind Forest.

"Having started this historic season in the Championship it is only right that we should stay and continue the job of trying to achieve the miracle of keeping Burton Albion in the Championship."

Forest are looking to replace Philippe Montanier, who was sacked on 14 January.

Clough is in his second spell as Brewers boss and, like his father and Forest legend Brian, has also managed Derby County.

The Brewers climbed out of the Championship relegation zone with Saturday's 2-1 victory over QPR, a day after Clough met with his chairman Ben Robinson to discuss Forest's approach.

He said it would be a "difficult" decision, but added to BBC Radio Derby: "It would be naive for me to suggest there is no interest in a club I have had such a long association with."

Robinson confirmed on Monday that there was an agreement between the club and Clough that if Forest made an approach, Burton would allow the parties to talk.

Nigel Clough won the League Cup twice as a Nottingham Forest player in 1989 and 1990

"Now we are happy to report that he will be staying at the Pirelli Stadium," said Robinson.

"Nigel and his backroom team have been fully focused on the job of keeping Burton Albion in the Championship.

"I have always said that job was as difficult as a featherweight taking on a super heavyweight but I know Nigel, his backroom team and the players will give everything to keep Burton Albion in the Championship."