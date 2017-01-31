Last updated on .From the section Football

Tom Beadling has yet to feature for Sunderland's first team

League One side Bury have signed Sunderland defender Tom Beadling and Wolves defender Sylvain Deslandes on loan until the end of the season.

Beadling, 21, has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Black Cats but featured twice in the EFL Trophy for the under-21 side.

Deslandes, 19, has made five appearances for Wolves but has only played in the EFL Trophy this season.

Both players could feature against Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page or visit our Premier League tracker here.