Manolo Gabbiadini: Southampton sign £14m Napoli striker

Manolo Gabbiadini played for Atalanta, Bologna on loan and Sampdoria before joining Napoli

Southampton have completed the signing of Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini.

The 25-year-old cost in the region of £14m and has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Gabbiadini, who has six caps for Italy, joined Napoli from Sampdoria in 2015 and has scored 16 goals in 56 league appearances.

"One of my dreams was to perform in one of the biggest leagues in the world, so now that it's happening I can't wait to start playing," Gabbiadini said.

"The facilities that I have seen here are an incredible level - top-level standards even for Serie A. These are the sort of facilities that make you want to come here."

Who is Manolo Gabbiadini?

Gabbiadini has not started a Serie A match for the Naples side since November, but scored in a Coppa Italia victory over Spezia in January and has three goals in his past three games, including two appearances off the bench.

The forward started his career at Atalanta, playing 26 games and having a loan spell at Cittadella in Serie B.

In the summer of 2012 he joined Juventus in a co-ownership deal with Atalanta, but never played a game for the Turin side and was loaned out to Bologna before leaving for Sampdoria in 2013.

