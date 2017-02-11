Championship
Leeds0Cardiff2

Leeds United 0-2 Cardiff City

Cardiff City celebrate
Sean Morrison's (right) goal earned Cardiff a first win in four against Leeds

Cardiff City dented Leeds United's Championship promotion hopes with victory at Elland Road thanks to goals by Sean Morrison and Kenneth Zohore.

After Greg Halford had failed to head in Craig Noone's first-half free-kick, Morrison converted a similar set-piece from Noone for the Bluebirds' opener.

Zohore fired in a second following Aron Gunnarsson's break, to settle it.

Fifth-placed Leeds failed to trouble keeper Allan McGregor, and had Liam Bridcutt sent off for two bookings.

They remain fifth in the table, but are eight points behind second-placed Newcastle United before the Magpies' evening kick-off against Wolves.

This England v Wales tussle, on the same day the two nations were to meet in rugby union's Six Nations, had plenty of subplots.

Leeds boss Garry Monk, who tasted victory in the South Wales derby during his time in charge of Swansea, was up against Neil Warnock - one of Monk's predecessors at Elland Road.

Warnock was to be the happier of the two managers as his side contained the hosts to keep only a second clean sheet of the season and then struck themselves, with Noone influential.

Captain Bridcutt's dismissal was a further disappointment for Monk, whose side lost back-to-back games for the first time since September.

Leeds United boss Garry Monk: "Frustrating day and frustrating result for us. I said to the players that's something new for the group. I think it's the first time we've faced a team who have been set up to frustrate and defend very well, be hard to break down and leave no space behind them.

"We had to try and be patient and move the ball and move their shape to try and create spaces. Unfortunately we made two mistakes which cost us two goals and put us out of the game.

"Because of how well we've done here, I think teams will come and respect us a little bit - set up in a way Cardiff did. It's for us to face, get ready for and try and overcome."

Line-ups

Leeds

  • 1Green
  • 2AylingBooked at 31mins
  • 5Bartley
  • 6CooperBooked at 88mins
  • 28Berardi
  • 26BridcuttBooked at 86mins
  • 25VieiraSubstituted forDoukaraat 76'minutes
  • 15DallasSubstituted forSackoat 62'minutes
  • 19Hernández
  • 29Pedraza SagSubstituted forRoofeat 71'minutes
  • 9Wood

Substitutes

  • 7Roofe
  • 11Doukara
  • 12Silvestri
  • 14O'Kane
  • 24Sacko
  • 27Barrow
  • 31Coyle

Cardiff

  • 1McGregor
  • 16Connolly
  • 4Morrison
  • 14Bamba
  • 6Richards
  • 8Ralls
  • 15HalfordBooked at 64mins
  • 11Noone
  • 17Gunnarsson
  • 24K HarrisSubstituted forHoilettat 87'minutes
  • 26ZohoreSubstituted forLambertat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Bennett
  • 7Whittingham
  • 12John
  • 19Lambert
  • 28Murphy
  • 33Hoilett
  • 37Healey
Referee:
James Linington
Attendance:
31,516

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamCardiff
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home17
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Leeds United 0, Cardiff City 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Cardiff City 2.

Foul by Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United).

Craig Noone (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Hernández with a through ball.

Attempt blocked. Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Junior Hoilett.

Booking

Liam Cooper (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United).

Craig Noone (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Cardiff City. Junior Hoilett replaces Kadeem Harris.

Substitution

Substitution, Cardiff City. Rickie Lambert replaces Kenneth Zohore.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Liam Bridcutt (Leeds United) for a bad foul.

Foul by Liam Bridcutt (Leeds United).

Greg Halford (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Noone (Cardiff City).

Attempt missed. Liam Cooper (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pablo Hernández with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jazz Richards.

Attempt missed. Kadeem Harris (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matthew Connolly.

Attempt saved. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Ayling.

Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Hernández.

Kyle Bartley (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City).

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Souleymane Doukara replaces Ronaldo Vieira.

Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matthew Connolly (Cardiff City).

Attempt missed. Kyle Bartley (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pablo Hernández with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Sol Bamba.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Sean Morrison.

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Kemar Roofe replaces Alfonso.

Goal!

Goal! Leeds United 0, Cardiff City 2. Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aron Gunnarsson.

Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Liam Cooper.

Attempt blocked. Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Noone with a cross.

Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Kyle Bartley.

Attempt missed. Chris Wood (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hadi Sacko.

Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Noone (Cardiff City).

Attempt missed. Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Ralls with a cross.

Foul by Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United).

Craig Noone (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newcastle30212758233565
2Brighton30197451252664
3Huddersfield3018483933658
4Reading3117684439557
5Leeds311731142321054
6Sheff Wed3015783728952
7Norwich311551155431250
8Derby3013893325847
9Fulham301210849351446
10Barnsley31137114844446
11Preston31129104239345
12Birmingham311010113242-1040
13Ipswich31109123239-739
14Cardiff31116143644-839
15Brentford30107134242037
16Aston Villa30812102933-436
17Nottm Forest31106154353-1036
18Wolves3098133841-335
19QPR3197153044-1434
20Bristol City3095164144-332
21Burton3187163145-1431
22Blackburn3078153547-1229
23Wigan3068162838-1026
24Rotherham3145222865-3717
View full Championship table

