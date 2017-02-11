Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Huddersfield Town

Nahki Wells scores his ninth goal of the season for Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town held off a second-half fightback from struggling QPR to record their fifth straight victory.

Nahki Wells pulled the ball back for Izzy Brown to sidefoot a volley home to put the Terriers ahead before Wells himself drove in the second.

Luke Freeman capitalised when the visitors failed to clear their lines to net his first Rangers goal.

The R's pressed but could not beat keeper Danny Ward, who a produced a stunning save to deny Matt Smith.

David Wagner's visitors moved up to third in the Championship table following the victory, but were indebted to Wales international Ward for his efforts in keeping Ian Holloway's side at bay.

He produced a stunning save to keep out Conor Washington's volley, before on-loan Chelsea forward Brown scored his fourth goal in six games for the visitors and Wells doubled the lead, and has found the net in all of his three appearances at Loftus Road against QPR.

After an abject first-half display, the hosts came back into it in the second, with home full debutant Smith causing all sorts of problems for the away defence before Freeman fired home to reduce the deficit.

Ward had to be at his best again to keep out Smith's header from a cross by Washington cross, before the forward went down in the box under a challenge by Michael Hefele, only for an offside flag to deny the hosts a penalty.

Rangers piled on the pressure late on, with Ward denying Kazenga LuaLua in the seventh minute of added time, leaving the West Londoners just five points above the relegation zone.

QPR manager Ian Holloway:

"We've probably got to win five or six games, so we've got a big margin for error. We're disappointed to lose again, but if we keep playing like that'll we'll be fine.

"We created three or four chances before they scored. We let the first goal in almost out of nothing and then, before you know it, it's two. We had a mountain to climb but I was delighted with the lads' effort.

"Unfortunately, this league is about taking your chances, and we created more than enough. That's what a venomous snake does to you. It bites you - and we got bitten twice."

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner:

"We have to be honest; we were not at our best and I think we were lucky today.

"QPR were very good. They were very aggressive, created on the wings and our keeper Danny Ward was by miles the best player on the pitch, which I think says everything.

"We got three lucky points, but three points are three points and we are so happy to have got them. We should not forget also that we scored two wonderful goals and created other opportunities as well."