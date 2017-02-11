Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Huddersfield Town 2.
Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Huddersfield Town
-
Huddersfield Town held off a second-half fightback from struggling QPR to record their fifth straight victory.
Nahki Wells pulled the ball back for Izzy Brown to sidefoot a volley home to put the Terriers ahead before Wells himself drove in the second.
Luke Freeman capitalised when the visitors failed to clear their lines to net his first Rangers goal.
The R's pressed but could not beat keeper Danny Ward, who a produced a stunning save to deny Matt Smith.
David Wagner's visitors moved up to third in the Championship table following the victory, but were indebted to Wales international Ward for his efforts in keeping Ian Holloway's side at bay.
He produced a stunning save to keep out Conor Washington's volley, before on-loan Chelsea forward Brown scored his fourth goal in six games for the visitors and Wells doubled the lead, and has found the net in all of his three appearances at Loftus Road against QPR.
After an abject first-half display, the hosts came back into it in the second, with home full debutant Smith causing all sorts of problems for the away defence before Freeman fired home to reduce the deficit.
Ward had to be at his best again to keep out Smith's header from a cross by Washington cross, before the forward went down in the box under a challenge by Michael Hefele, only for an offside flag to deny the hosts a penalty.
Rangers piled on the pressure late on, with Ward denying Kazenga LuaLua in the seventh minute of added time, leaving the West Londoners just five points above the relegation zone.
QPR manager Ian Holloway:
"We've probably got to win five or six games, so we've got a big margin for error. We're disappointed to lose again, but if we keep playing like that'll we'll be fine.
"We created three or four chances before they scored. We let the first goal in almost out of nothing and then, before you know it, it's two. We had a mountain to climb but I was delighted with the lads' effort.
"Unfortunately, this league is about taking your chances, and we created more than enough. That's what a venomous snake does to you. It bites you - and we got bitten twice."
Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner:
"We have to be honest; we were not at our best and I think we were lucky today.
"QPR were very good. They were very aggressive, created on the wings and our keeper Danny Ward was by miles the best player on the pitch, which I think says everything.
"We got three lucky points, but three points are three points and we are so happy to have got them. We should not forget also that we scored two wonderful goals and created other opportunities as well."
Line-ups
QPR
- 1Smithies
- 5Onuoha
- 4HallBooked at 58mins
- 24Perch
- 15WszolekSubstituted forN'Gbakotoat 80'minutes
- 21LuongoBooked at 85mins
- 41ManningBooked at 45mins
- 3BidwellSubstituted forLua Luaat 53'minutes
- 12MackieSubstituted forFreemanat 54'minutes
- 17Smith
- 9Washington
Substitutes
- 2Freeman
- 10Goss
- 13Ingram
- 23N'Gbakoto
- 28Lua Lua
- 29Furlong
- 40Sylla
Huddersfield
- 1Ward
- 14CranieSubstituted forSmithat 80'minutes
- 44Hefele
- 26Schindler
- 15Löwe
- 6HoggSubstituted forBillingat 20'minutes
- 10Mooy
- 9Kachunga
- 37BrownBooked at 72mins
- 17van La ParraSubstituted forLolleyat 79'minutes
- 21Wells
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 8Billing
- 13Coleman
- 16Payne
- 18Lolley
- 23Quaner
- 27Stankovic
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 14,044
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Huddersfield Town 2.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nahki Wells.
Attempt missed. James Perch (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Matt Smith with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Isaiah Brown (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Michael Hefele following a fast break.
Foul by Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town).
Kazenga Lua Lua (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Kazenga Lua Lua (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Manning.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Michael Hefele.
Foul by Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town).
Matt Smith (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grant Hall (Queens Park Rangers).
Foul by Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town).
Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Nedum Onuoha.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Michael Hefele.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.
Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers).
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Aaron Mooy tries a through ball, but Joe Lolley is caught offside.
Foul by Isaiah Brown (Huddersfield Town).
Nedum Onuoha (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Grant Hall (Queens Park Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Yeni N'Gbakoto replaces Pawel Wszolek.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Tommy Smith replaces Martin Cranie.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Joe Lolley replaces Rajiv van La Parra.
Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pawel Wszolek (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt blocked. Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Martin Cranie (Huddersfield Town).
Kazenga Lua Lua (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Grant Hall.
Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kazenga Lua Lua (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt missed. Pawel Wszolek (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.