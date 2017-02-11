Norwich City 5-1 Nottingham Forest

Jonny Howson has scored against Nottingham Forest in four consecutive matches

Three goals in eight first-half minutes inspired Norwich to a commanding win over Nottingham Forest at Carrow Road.

Jonny Howson's 25-yard volley put City ahead and was followed by Josh Murphy's finish from a tight angle and Wes Hoolahan's half-volley from distance.

Alex Pritchard's low drive made it 4-0 before Forest defender Eric Lichaj was sent off for two yellow cards.

Ross McCormack stroked in a consolation on his debut for the visitors before Pritchard drilled in his second.

Gary Brazil was confirmed as Forest's caretaker manager until the end of the season after winning three of his four previous four matches in charge, but saw them crash to a fifth defeat in their last six away trips.

And Forest also had keeper Stephen Henderson stretchered off after injuring himself while scrambling back in a vain attempt to keep out Hoolahan's spectacular strike.

Norwich, top scorers at home in the Championship, could have had more before half-time with Zach Clough clearing Russell Martin's header off the line, and replacement keeper Jordan Smith tipping Pritchard's curling shot round the post.

Danny Fox almost pulled one back before the break when his header clipped a post from Ben Osborn's cross, but Forest's hopes were well and truly extinguished by the time Lichaj was dismissed after fouling Murphy.

The Canaries are now unbeaten in five league games and moved to within two points of the play-off spots after their 11th home win of the campaign, while Forest slipped two places to 17th.

Norwich City boss Alex Neil:

"I was delighted with that. We have played some excellent football, scored five goals and could have had seven, eight or nine with all the chances we created.

"I always thought this would be a good, footballing game and that is why I decided to play both Wes Hoolahan and Alex Pritchard. I was counting on them going out there and causing havoc with the quality they have got and that is exactly what happened.

"The level of our performances has also improved and if we keep on going like this we will be in the play-off positions soon."

Nottingham Forest boss Gary Brazil:

"It was a tough afternoon, I won't deny it. You could see the quality in the Norwich squad and there were two exceptional finishes in the first half.

"Then we lose our goalkeeper and have our captain sent off, so it was one of those days for us.

"At least we kept going in the second half, we didn't just fold, and Ross McCormack scored a good goal and showed what he can do for us. But it was obviously a bad result for us."