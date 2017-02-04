Jack Rodwell: Sunderland win at Crystal Palace ends unwanted record

Sunderland remain bottom of the Premier League despite their victory at Crystal Palace

Jack Rodwell has won a Premier League match in which he has started for the first time in 1,370 days.

The Sunderland midfielder, 25, played in a 4-0 win at Crystal Palace, three years, eight months and 29 days after starting in a Manchester City victory.

Rodwell's winless run of 39 matches stretches back to a City win over West Brom on 7 May 2013 and includes 37 games since he joined the Black Cats.

But it was not all good news as he came off injured after half-time.

Rodwell joined Sunderland for £10m in August 2014 and while he has tasted victory a handful of times in cup competitions and when coming on off the bench, his unwanted record of failing to win in the league when starting has become well publicised.

The previous longest winless Premier League run belongs to three men - ex-Derby players Darren Moore and Kenny Miller, along with former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton.