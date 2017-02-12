Premier League
Swansea2Leicester0

Swansea City 2-0 Leicester City

By Dafydd Pritchard

BBC Wales Sport at the Liberty Stadium

Swansea City have gone from bottom of the Premier League to 15th since Paul Clement was named boss on 3 January

Premier League champions Leicester were plunged deeper into relegation trouble as they were beaten by Swansea, whose vital victory gave their own hopes of survival an enormous lift.

After a cagey start, Alfie Mawson's thumping volley and an incisive team goal finished by Martin Olsson gave the hosts a commanding 2-0 half-time lead.

Leicester offered more resistance in the second half - substitute Islam Slimani was denied by a fine save by Lukasz Fabianski - but fell to a fifth successive defeat, increasing the pressure on manager Claudio Ranieri.

The Foxes, who are just one point above the relegation zone, are the only side in the top four English divisions without a league goal in 2017.

They are also the first reigning champions to lose five consecutive top flight matches since Chelsea in March 1956 and now find themselves embroiled in a congested relegation battle in which the bottom six teams are separated by just five points.

I have support of everyone at Leicester - Ranieri

Leicester in freefall

Winless in the Premier League in 2017 and without a goal in their previous five league outings, Leicester entered this fixture in apparent freefall.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel described their faltering title defence as "embarrassing" after last Sunday's 3-0 home defeat by Manchester United, while Wednesday's FA Cup replay win over Derby was preceded by a dreaded vote of confidence from the club's board for manager Ranieri.

The Italian cut a forlorn figure on the touchline at the Liberty Stadium, standing motionless as he watched his side surrender two goals in a potentially defining eight-minute spell at the end of the first half.

There was little Schmeichel could do to stop Mawson's brilliant swerving volley, but the goalkeeper was at fault for Swansea's second.

Attempting to launch a counter-attack, the Dane's throw landed at the feet of Swans midfielder Tom Carroll, who started a slick one-touch passing move which involved Fernando Llorente and Gylfi Sigurdsson and ended with Olsson, whose firm strike Schmeichel should have saved.

As impressive as the goal was from a Swansea perspective, it was indicative of Leicester's porous defence - a far cry from the solid backline which formed the foundation for their improbable title success last season.

Swansea's resurgence under Clement

Despite starting the day a place below their opponents, Swansea's resurgence under new head coach Paul Clement was in striking contrast to Leicester's decline.

Bottom of the Premier League

The Swans had won three of their five league games since Clement's appointment on 2 January, lifting them off the foot of the table and out of the bottom three to earn the former Derby boss the Premier League manager of the month award.

That accolade is meant to carry something of a curse - with managers often losing their next game after receiving the award - but Clement avoided such a jinx as he oversaw a polished performance.

Swansea are far more organised defensively than they were under predecessor Bob Bradley, with the defence and midfield now structured and disciplined with and without the ball.

The home side's energetic pressing gave Leicester no time to settle, and their two brilliant goals gave them a firm foothold in the game they never looked like losing.

A fourth win from six league games under Clement means Swansea climb up to 15th place, four points clear of the bottom three and with renewed hope of avoiding relegation.

Man of the Match - Alfie Mawson (Swansea City)

Solid defensively, Alfie Mawson embodied Swansea’s composure in possession and, crucially, proved a moment of magic to volley the hosts in front in emphatic fashion.

'Unbelievable' - the managers

Swansea City boss Paul Clement: "We have had a really good start and I'm very pleased with the players. We totally deserved that victory.

"The goal before half-time put us in strong position, we were solid all of the game. We had a couple of moments around 60/61 minutes where Leicester threatened but otherwise we were good."

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri: "Unbelievable. We started well. We wanted to make a good result against another team near the relegation zone. We make something good but the first shot on goal they score and then the second again. From there it was very difficult to get back.

"Our mind is on the Premier League. The FA Cup and Champions League is something different. We want to play well and be safe in the Premier League. Our main target is to be safe in the Premier League."

Swansea totally deserved win - Clement

When will Leicester score again? - The stats

  • Leicester are the first reigning top-flight champions to fail to score in six consecutive league matches.
  • The Foxes have gone over 10 hours without scoring in the Premier League, 610 minutes.
  • No team in the top four tiers has won fewer points in 2017 than Leicester (one, level with Aston Villa, Coventry and Leyton Orient).
  • Gylfi Sigurdsson has been involved in eight goals in his last eight home Premier League games (three goals, five assists).
  • No defender has scored more Premier League goals in 2017 than Alfie Mawson (three, level with Marcos Alonso).
  • Leicester have kept just two clean sheets in their last 18 Premier League games.

What's next?

By the time Leicester City start their next Premier League game, they could be bottom of the table. The Foxes host Liverpool on Monday, 27 February (20:00 GMT) - with all three teams below them in action before then.

Swansea's next game is a trip to leaders Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, 25 February (15:00 GMT).

Line-ups

Swansea

  • 1Fabianski
  • 26Naughton
  • 33Fernandez
  • 6Mawson
  • 16Olsson
  • 8FerBooked at 26mins
  • 24CorkBooked at 40mins
  • 42Carroll
  • 12DyerSubstituted forRoutledgeat 7'minutesSubstituted forNarsinghat 89'minutes
  • 9LlorenteSubstituted forJ Ayewat 72'minutes
  • 23G Sigurdsson

Substitutes

  • 2Amat
  • 3J Ayew
  • 13Nordfeldt
  • 15Routledge
  • 22Rangel
  • 28Narsingh
  • 35Kingsley

Leicester

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 17SimpsonSubstituted forAmarteyat 70'minutes
  • 5Morgan
  • 6HuthBooked at 36mins
  • 28FuchsSubstituted forChilwellat 45'minutesBooked at 57mins
  • 26Mahrez
  • 4Drinkwater
  • 25Ndidi
  • 11AlbrightonSubstituted forSlimaniat 45'minutes
  • 22Gray
  • 9Vardy

Substitutes

  • 3Chilwell
  • 7Musa
  • 10King
  • 13Amartey
  • 19Slimani
  • 20Okazaki
  • 21Zieler
Referee:
Jonathan Moss
Attendance:
20,391

Match Stats

Home TeamSwanseaAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Swansea City 2, Leicester City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Swansea City 2, Leicester City 0.

Attempt missed. Leroy Fer (Swansea City) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Islam Slimani (Leicester City).

Tom Carroll (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Swansea City. Luciano Narsingh replaces Wayne Routledge.

Hand ball by Robert Huth (Leicester City).

Foul by Islam Slimani (Leicester City).

Jack Cork (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Robert Huth (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Ayew (Swansea City).

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Kyle Naughton.

Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Martin Olsson with a cross.

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Robert Huth.

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Daniel Amartey.

Leroy Fer (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City).

Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Islam Slimani.

Foul by Kyle Naughton (Swansea City).

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Leroy Fer (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City).

Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Demarai Gray.

Substitution

Substitution, Swansea City. Jordan Ayew replaces Fernando Llorente.

Substitution

Substitution, Leicester City. Daniel Amartey replaces Danny Simpson.

Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Islam Slimani (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a through ball.

Foul by Leroy Fer (Swansea City).

Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Danny Simpson.

Booking

Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ben Chilwell (Leicester City).

Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ben Chilwell (Leicester City).

Attempt saved. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Leroy Fer.

Attempt missed. Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kyle Naughton with a cross.

Second Half

Second Half begins Swansea City 2, Leicester City 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Leicester City. Ben Chilwell replaces Christian Fuchs.

Substitution

Substitution, Leicester City. Islam Slimani replaces Marc Albrighton.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Tottenham25148346182850
3Arsenal25155554282650
4Liverpool25147454302449
5Man City24154549292049
6Man Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Brom2510783431337
9Stoke258893036-632
10West Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Swansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester2556142443-1921
18Hull2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
View full Premier League table

