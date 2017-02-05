Italian Serie A
Pescara2Lazio6

Pescara 2-6 Lazio

Marco Parolo
Lazio's Marco Parolo (centre) has never scored in 29 international appearances for Italy

Marco Parolo scored four times as Lazio recorded their best win of the season by thrashing Pescara in Serie A.

The Italy midfielder, 32, had only scored once this season and on Sunday, three of his goals came from headers as he helped his side move up to fourth.

Keita Balde Diao and Ciro Immobile also scored for Lazio, with Ahmad Benali and Gaston Brugman getting Pescara's goals.

The hosts also missed a penalty as Gianluca Caprari's spot-kick was saved by Lazio goalkeeper Federico Marchetti.

Lazio have moved above Inter Milan, although Inter will regain fourth place if they win at leaders Juventus in the late game on Sunday (19:45 GMT).

Line-ups

Pescara

  • 31Bizzarri
  • 11Zampano
  • 86Stendardo
  • 37Gyömbér
  • 3BiraghiSubstituted forCrescenziat 74'minutes
  • 10Benali
  • 16BrugmanSubstituted forCerriat 69'minutes
  • 13MuntariSubstituted forMitritaat 58'minutes
  • 9Kastanos
  • 7Verre
  • 17Caprari

Substitutes

  • 1Fiorillo
  • 2Crescenzi
  • 5Bruno
  • 20Cerri
  • 21Pepe
  • 23Maloku
  • 25Delli Carri
  • 26Vitturini
  • 28Mitrita
  • 36Cubas
  • 98Del Sole

Lazio

  • 22Marchetti
  • 8Basta
  • 3de Vrij
  • 2Hoedt
  • 6J Lukaku
  • 16Parolo
  • 20BigliaBooked at 76minsSubstituted forMurgiaat 78'minutes
  • 21Milinkovic-Savic
  • 10Felipe Anderson
  • 17ImmobileSubstituted forTounkaraat 86'minutes
  • 14KeitaSubstituted forLulicat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Strakosha
  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 9Djordjevic
  • 11Crecco
  • 13Fortuna dos Santos
  • 15Jacinto Quissanga
  • 18Romero Alconchel
  • 19Lulic
  • 26Radu
  • 55Vargic
  • 71Tounkara
  • 96Murgia
Referee:
Piero Giacomelli
Attendance:
11,511

Match Stats

Home TeamPescaraAway TeamLazio
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home14
Away17
Shots on Target
Home6
Away10
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Pescara 2, Lazio 6.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Pescara 2, Lazio 6.

Attempt missed. Alessandro Murgia (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Felipe Anderson.

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Mamadou Tounkara replaces Ciro Immobile.

Wesley Hoedt (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Norbert Gyömbér (Pescara).

Attempt saved. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Senad Lulic.

Alessandro Murgia (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ahmed Benali (Pescara).

Foul by Wesley Hoedt (Lazio).

Alberto Cerri (Pescara) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Gianluca Caprari (Pescara) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alexandru Mitrita.

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Alessandro Murgia replaces Lucas Biglia.

Goal!

Goal! Pescara 2, Lazio 6. Marco Parolo (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Senad Lulic with a cross.

Lucas Biglia (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alberto Cerri (Pescara).

Booking

Lucas Biglia (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Lucas Biglia (Lazio).

Grigoris Kastanos (Pescara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Lukaku (Lazio).

Grigoris Kastanos (Pescara) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Felipe Anderson (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Norbert Gyömbér (Pescara).

Substitution

Substitution, Pescara. Alessandro Crescenzi replaces Cristiano Biraghi because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Pescara. Alberto Cerri replaces Gastón Brugman.

Goal!

Goal! Pescara 2, Lazio 5. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Stefan de Vrij with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Albano Bizzarri.

Attempt saved. Marco Parolo (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Biglia.

Foul by Felipe Anderson (Lazio).

Gianluca Caprari (Pescara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marco Parolo (Lazio).

Ahmed Benali (Pescara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Senad Lulic replaces Keita.

Attempt missed. Gianluca Caprari (Pescara) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Francesco Zampano with a cross.

Attempt missed. Alexandru Mitrita (Pescara) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ahmed Benali.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Grigoris Kastanos (Pescara).

Foul by Dusan Basta (Lazio).

Alexandru Mitrita (Pescara) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Hand ball by Alexandru Mitrita (Pescara).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 5th February 2017

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus22180445162954
2Napoli23146355262948
3Roma22152544212347
4Lazio23134641271443
5Inter Milan23133737241342
6Atalanta23133736251142
7Fiorentina2210753829937
8AC Milan2211473227537
9Torino238874033732
10Sampdoria238692629-330
11Chievo2385102230-829
12Udinese2385102729-229
13Bologna227692233-1127
14Sassuolo2383123237-527
15Cagliari2383123248-1627
16Genoa2367102733-625
17Empoli2357111431-1722
18Palermo2335151942-2314
19Crotone2234152038-1813
20Pescara2316161950-319
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

