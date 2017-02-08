Match ends, Crotone 0, Juventus 2.
Crotone 0-2 Juventus
Gonzalo Higuain's 16th league goal of the season helped send Juventus seven points clear at the top of Serie A with victory at struggling Crotone.
Crotone, second from bottom, held the leaders for an hour before Mario Mandzukic scored from close range after Kwadwo Asamoah's header was dropped.
Higuain's composed finish from Tomas Rincon's pass doubled the lead.
Third-placed Napoli can cut Juve's lead to six points if they beat Genoa on Friday (19:45 GMT).
Juve are looking to become champions of Italy for a sixth successive season.
They were denied a third goal when former Roma midfielder Miralem Pjanic hit the bar five minutes from time.
Massimiliano Allegri's side are next in action on Sunday when they face Cagliari, 15th in the table, in Sardinia (19:45 GMT).
In Wednesday's other game, AC Milan ended with nine men but beat Bologna 1-0 away from home.
Gabriel Paletta and Juraj Kucka were both dismissed before Mario Pasalic's 89th-minute winner.
Line-ups
Crotone
- 1Cordaz
- 22Rosi
- 17Ceccherini
- 13Ferrari
- 15Mesbah
- 31SampirisiSubstituted forAcostyat 70'minutes
- 28Capezzi
- 18Barberis
- 12Stoian
- 24TonevSubstituted forTrottaat 78'minutes
- 11FalcinelliSubstituted forSuljicat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Machado Dos Santos
- 5Festa
- 9Nalini
- 20Kotnik
- 21Cuomo
- 23Dussenne
- 27Acosty
- 29Trotta
- 33Viscovo
- 42Suljic
- 87Martella
- 99Simy
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 23Alves da SilvaSubstituted forBarzagliat 78'minutes
- 19BonucciBooked at 65mins
- 24Rugani
- 22Asamoah
- 28Rincón
- 6KhediraSubstituted forPjanicat 70'minutes
- 20PjacaSubstituted forSturaroat 89'minutes
- 21Dybala
- 17Mandzukic
- 9Higuaín
Substitutes
- 4Benatia
- 5Pjanic
- 7Ju Cuadrado
- 12Lobo Silva
- 14Mattiello
- 15Barzagli
- 25Murara Neto
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 27Sturaro
- 32Audero
- Referee:
- Paolo Valeri
- Attendance:
- 15,354
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home20%
- Away80%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away11
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crotone 0, Juventus 2.
Attempt missed. Djamel Mesbah (Crotone) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing misses to the left. Assisted by Andrea Barberis.
Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).
Aleandro Rosi (Crotone) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Andrea Barberis (Crotone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Federico Ceccherini.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Stefano Sturaro replaces Marko Pjaca.
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a through ball.
Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Andrea Barzagli with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Crotone. Cazim Suljic replaces Diego Falcinelli.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Leonardo Capezzi (Crotone).
Attempt saved. Leonardo Capezzi (Crotone) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Adrian Stoian.
Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Djamel Mesbah (Crotone).
Substitution
Substitution, Crotone. Marcello Trotta replaces Aleksandar Tonev.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Andrea Barzagli replaces Dani Alves.
Attempt saved. Marko Pjaca (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Goal!
Goal! Crotone 0, Juventus 2. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tomás Rincón.
Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Djamel Mesbah (Crotone).
Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).
Andrea Barberis (Crotone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Crotone. Boadu Maxwell Acosty replaces Mario Sampirisi.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Miralem Pjanic replaces Sami Khedira.
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sami Khedira.
Booking
Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).
Diego Falcinelli (Crotone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Diego Falcinelli (Crotone) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adrian Stoian.
Foul by Daniele Rugani (Juventus).
Diego Falcinelli (Crotone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Crotone 0, Juventus 1. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dani Alves with a cross.
Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Mandzukic with a cross.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrea Barberis (Crotone).
Offside, Juventus. Marko Pjaca tries a through ball, but Mario Mandzukic is caught offside.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Federico Ceccherini.
Tomás Rincón (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.