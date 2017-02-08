Crotone 0-2 Juventus

Juventus are chasing a record 33rd Italian championship

Gonzalo Higuain's 16th league goal of the season helped send Juventus seven points clear at the top of Serie A with victory at struggling Crotone.

Crotone, second from bottom, held the leaders for an hour before Mario Mandzukic scored from close range after Kwadwo Asamoah's header was dropped.

Higuain's composed finish from Tomas Rincon's pass doubled the lead.

Third-placed Napoli can cut Juve's lead to six points if they beat Genoa on Friday (19:45 GMT).

Juve are looking to become champions of Italy for a sixth successive season.

They were denied a third goal when former Roma midfielder Miralem Pjanic hit the bar five minutes from time.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are next in action on Sunday when they face Cagliari, 15th in the table, in Sardinia (19:45 GMT).

In Wednesday's other game, AC Milan ended with nine men but beat Bologna 1-0 away from home.

Gabriel Paletta and Juraj Kucka were both dismissed before Mario Pasalic's 89th-minute winner.