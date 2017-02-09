Leicester's Premier League season 'can be kick-started' by FA Cup win - Andy King

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Leicester 3-1 Derby (aet)

Premier League champions Leicester City can use their FA Cup win over Derby to kick-start their season, says midfielder Andy King.

The Foxes are one point above the relegation zone having won two of their past 15 league matches.

But a much-changed side secured a 3-1 win, clinched by two extra-time goals, in a fourth-round replay against their East Midlands rivals on Wednesday.

"We showed the fight we have got in the squad," said Wales midfielder King.

King headed the Foxes, who made 10 changes, ahead after Demarai Gray's clever cross was nodded back across goal by Marc Albrighton.

Abdoul Camara's free-kick forced extra time but substitute Wilfred Ndidi and Gray scored fine goals to put Leicester through.

Manager Claudio Ranieri led the Foxes to the Premier League title last season despite them being 5,000-1 shots, but recent reports suggested he had lost the support of his players.

Leicester, who are 16th and without a league win in 2017, released a statement on Tuesday giving their "unwavering support" to the 65-year-old Italian.

"It's been a tough few weeks and we've been getting a lot of criticism," added King, who played for the Foxes in League One and has now made more than 400 appearances for them.

"It was important to get a win tonight to try to kick-start some form to take into the league.

"We have 14 massive games left in the league but now we are through in a couple of rounds of the cup. Why can't we create another journey this season?"

The Foxes, who have never won the FA Cup, travel to League One side Millwall in the last 16 on Saturday, 18 February.

They are also through to the last 16 of the Champions League and travel to Sevilla for the first leg on Wednesday, 22 February.

'Win will lift doom and gloom'

Former Leicester manager Martin O'Neill on Match of the Day:

"It is a really big win for Leicester City - I'm delighted they've done it. I think there has been a lot of doom and gloom around the place and that will lift it."

Former Republic of Ireland winger Kevin Kilbane on BBC Radio 5 live:

"I think Leicester's win could spark their season.

"We were looking where the spark was going to come from. Demarai Gray provided it for the opener and then [Wilfred] Ndidi and Gray scored those great goals.

"Can Gray get more game time? Can he play more central?"

'Leicester are back'

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker is eyeing a cheeky double for his former club Leicester