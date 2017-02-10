Exeter City: Midfielder Alex Byrne moves to Truro City on loan

League Two Exeter City play their home games at St James Park

Exeter City midfielder Alex Byrne has joined National League South side Truro City on a month's loan.

The 20-year-old follows Grecians club-mate Connor Riley-Lowe to Treyew Road following the defender's loan move for the entire season.

Byrne made his Football League debut in Exeter's home game with Hartlepool last August and has also played for them in the EFL Trophy this season.

Truro have also signed striker Stewart Yetton, 31, on loan from Weymouth.