Tony Pulis: West Brom boss called Stoke's Ryan Shawcross 'a loser' says Mark Hughes

Tony Pulis managed Ryan Shawcross in his spell as Stoke manager

West Brom boss Tony Pulis has angered Stoke manager Mark Hughes by calling his captain Ryan Shawcross a "loser".

Hughes claims Shawcross received the voicemail from Pulis on Monday, two days after Stoke's defeat at West Brom.

Shawcross, Stoke skipper for several years under Pulis, accused the Baggies of leaking the news of former Albion striker Saido Berahino's two-month ban.

Berahino made his Stoke debut in the game and Hughes said: "We were annoyed with a number things."

There was no handshake between the managers at the end of the game and Hughes added: "Any number of things surrounding the game were, in our view, unnecessary.

"I was annoyed with their manager ringing up Ryan on the Monday morning after the game and calling him a loser. I wasn't too happy with that."

On the message left for Shawcross, he added: "There was a voicemail left, and I haven't heard it. But Ryan wasn't too pleased. He tried to ring back and didn't get any answer."

Pulis was asked about Shawcross' comments on Friday and replied: "Ryan has tried to ring me since [the accusation of the Berahino leak] and I will get back to him."

Shawcross had said: "Someone from West Brom's side must have been speaking to the papers", regarding the leak of the ban.

Berahino joined Stoke on 20 January and it was later revealed he served an eight-week suspension before leaving West Brom, reportedly for failing an out-of-competition drugs test.