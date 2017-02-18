Birmingham City 1-4 Queens Park Rangers

Matt Smith's first goal for QPR was the 38th of his Football League career

QPR climbed seven points clear of the Championship drop zone as Gianfranco Zola's Birmingham City lost for a ninth time in 14 games since he took charge.

Birmingham-born Matt Smith headed home fellow January signing Luke Freeman's corner to put QPR ahead on 18 minutes.

Conor Washington shot home to double the lead two minutes after the break.

Idrissa Sylla headed a close-range third, then Yeni N'Gbakoto struck a late fourth before Emilio Nsue pulled one back in injury time for Blues.

City's defeat was their heaviest under Zola - and their worst at St Andrew's since the 8-0 club record defeat by Bournemouth in October 2014, the game before Zola's predecessor Gary Rowett took charge.

Blues were without suspended midfielders Craig Gardner and David Davis, injured centre-half Michael Morrison and top scorer Lukas Jutkiewicz. He was out with a hamstring injury suffered in training after scoring six of the nine goals Blues had managed in their previous 13 games under Zola.

Conor Washington's goal was only his fifth in the league for QPR - but his third in their last five matches

And they were further disrupted by the first-half loss of Cheick Keita, but that was after the first goal from Smith, who was denied a second by a fine save from Tomasz Kuszczak.

Washington stunned City with his early second-half strike, blasting home after the hosts failed to clear a cross, before two goals in the final six minutes.

Sylla headed home a right-wing cross from Pawel Wszolek, before N'Gbakoto's long-range shot wrapped up a victory spoiled only by Nsue's injury-time consolation goal.

Although the Hoops, who climb three places to 16th, have won comfortably more points away from home in the Championship this season (21) than they have at Loftus Road (16), the size of this defeat was still a shock.

Blues have now picked up just six points in 12 league games under Zola. Only Bristol City (five points) have won fewer since his appointment on 14 December - and they have played two games fewer.

Smith's road back to St Andrew's

Birmingham-born Matt Smith played for three Midlands non-league sides, Redditch United, Evesham Town and Solihull Moors, while he was a student at Manchester University.

After graduating with a first-class degree in international management with American business studies, he made his Football League debut with Oldham Athletic in 2011, since when he has also played for Leeds United, Fulham and Bristol City.

His father Ian Smith, who also played north of the border for Queens Park and Hearts, made two appearances for Birmingham City in 1975.

What they said

Birmingham City boss Gianfranco Zola:

"The result was very painful. Probably our worst performance. It was very frustrating. The situation is what football is all about.

"They were superior and we couldn't cope with the physicality of the opposition. On the other hand we couldn't produce enough quality to cause them problems.

"In the end we lost badly and I feel sorry for the players as it is hard for them at the present time."

QPR manager Ian Holloway:

"Matt Smith is a player I've always wanted. He is still catching up to speed. He is such a handful and scored with a brilliant header.

"The last thing you want is him towering above you. I am delighted for him as he is a wonderful kid. And what was also pleasing was that all my strikers scored.

"There is now a good feeling within the team. It shows where we are trying to get. The standard is so high and tough. We had some bad results which knocked our confidence but obviously I hope that we can build on this win."