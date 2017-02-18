Match ends, Coventry City 2, Gillingham 1.
Coventry City 2-1 Gillingham
-
- From the section Football
League One bottom club Coventry City secured their first win in 16 league games with two first-half goals in the space of five minutes at home to Gillingham.
Kwame Thomas opened the scoring from close range in the 16th minute after finishing off a neat move between Ryan Haynes, Callum Reilly and Marcus Tudgay.
Russell Slade's men then doubled their lead five minutes later when George Thomas intercepted Andy Rose's shot six yards from goal and slotted past Gillingham goalkeeper Stuart Nelson.
Coventry could have increased their lead further by half-time. Marcus Tudgay heading just wide in the 23rd minute, while George Thomas' 35th-minute shot was blocked by Nelson.
Gillingham pulled a goal back in the 55th minute through captain Max Ehmer, who slotted home at the far post after Coventry had failed to clear a corner.
The Sky Blues then had substitute goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook to thank for keeping them in front.
Having replaced the injured Lee Burge early in the second half, Charles-Cook made a superb one-handed save from Bradley Dack's 65th-minute header
Both sides had chances to score more, but EFL Trophy finalists Coventry held on to close the gap to nine points from safety, while Gillingham slip to 18th in the table, a point clear of trouble.
Report supplied by the Press Association
Line-ups
Coventry
- 1BurgeSubstituted forCharles-Cookat 45'minutes
- 30Kelly-Evans
- 7Clarke
- 4Turnbull
- 24Haynes
- 21Foley
- 27ThomasSubstituted forJonesat 66'minutes
- 6Rose
- 12Reilly
- 14ThomasSubstituted forAiyegbeniat 70'minutes
- 20Tudgay
Substitutes
- 5Bigirimana
- 8Lameiras
- 10Jones
- 11Reid
- 19Rawson
- 22Aiyegbeni
- 23Charles-Cook
Gillingham
- 1Nelson
- 2Jackson
- 4HerdBooked at 53minsSubstituted forGarmstonat 68'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 5Ehmer
- 6OshilajaBooked at 19mins
- 33ByrneBooked at 51mins
- 44Wright
- 23Dack
- 9Donnelly
- 10McDonaldSubstituted forParkerat 45'minutes
- 50Emmanuel-ThomasSubstituted forMartinat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Garmston
- 8Hessenthaler
- 14Martin
- 16Osadebe
- 19Parker
- 21List
- 30Holy
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 8,718
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Coventry City 2, Gillingham 1.
Attempt missed. Callum Reilly (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Bradley Dack (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Max Ehmer (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Marcus Tudgay.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Marcus Tudgay.
Booking
Bradley Garmston (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bradley Garmston (Gillingham).
Jodi Jones (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Max Ehmer (Gillingham).
Yakubu (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lee Martin (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Reice Charles-Cook.
Attempt saved. Jodi Jones (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Josh Wright (Gillingham).
Andy Rose (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Yakubu (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Callum Reilly (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Mark Byrne (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Nathan Clarke.
Attempt blocked. Lee Martin (Gillingham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Ryan Jackson (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Haynes (Coventry City).
Attempt saved. Rory Donnelly (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Yakubu replaces Kwame Thomas.
Attempt missed. Bradley Dack (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Bradley Garmston replaces Chris Herd.
Foul by Rory Donnelly (Gillingham).
Dion Kelly-Evans (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Jordan Turnbull.
Attempt blocked. Lee Martin (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Jodi Jones replaces George Thomas.
Jordan Turnbull (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Parker (Gillingham).
Attempt saved. Bradley Dack (Gillingham) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Callum Reilly (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Chris Herd (Gillingham).
Attempt saved. Lee Martin (Gillingham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Bradley Dack (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.