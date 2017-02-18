Match ends, Leyton Orient 2, Notts County 3.
Leyton Orient 2-3 Notts County
Notts County won the relegation battle at the Matchroom Stadium with a thrilling victory over fellow strugglers Leyton Orient.
A brace from Jon Stead and one from Jorge Grant proved decisive, with the hosts replying through Paul McCallum and Teddy Mezague.
Orient were forced to make an early substitution when central defender Tom Parkes was stretchered off with a hip problem after falling awkwardly just five minutes into the game causing a reshuffle.
County went ahead against the run of play in the 35th minute. The move was started by goalkeeper Adam Collin with a long clearance downfield. O's defender Mezague allowed the ball to bounce and Grant reacted quickly to curl a shot past Sam Sargeant into the bottom right corner.
The Magpies increased their lead on 47 minutes. Mark Yeates sent a ball over the top of the Orient defence and as Sargeant came to collect the ball, he was challenged by Stead and the ball looped into the net.
Orient reduced the deficit within a minute when McCallum headed home after Nigel Atangana's header had struck the crossbar.
The hosts were back on level terms when central defender Mezague unleashed an unstoppable volley into the net from outside the penalty area with 10 minutes left but County were to have the last word.
On 84 minutes Marc Bola sent in a cross from the left and Stead drove the ball into the net to seal all three points.
Line-ups
Leyton Orient
- 24Sargeant
- 29Judd
- 19Mezague
- 6ParkesSubstituted forDalbyat 10'minutes
- 3Kennedy
- 28KoromaBooked at 63mins
- 15Atangana
- 7Collins
- 22SemedoBooked at 31mins
- 11Massey
- 10McCallum
Substitutes
- 12Grainger
- 14Moore
- 20Liburd
- 23Moncur
- 30Dalby
- 31Alzate
- 34Clark
Notts County
- 1Collin
- 23Clackstone
- 18Hewitt
- 5DuffyBooked at 38mins
- 16Bola
- 10YeatesSubstituted forThompsonat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8O'ConnorBooked at 75mins
- 12MilsomBooked at 62mins
- 17Grant
- 30SteadSubstituted forSmithat 90'minutes
- 9Ameobi
Substitutes
- 3Dickinson
- 4Smith
- 6Hollis
- 11Forte
- 13Loach
- 14Campbell
- 15Thompson
- Referee:
- Brett Huxtable
- Attendance:
- 5,585
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 2, Notts County 3.
Attempt saved. Sandro Semedo (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Curtis Thompson (Notts County).
Sandro Semedo (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Curtis Thompson (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Callum Kennedy.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Alan Smith replaces Jon Stead.
Attempt missed. Gavin Massey (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Nigel Atangana (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Shola Ameobi (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Leyton Orient 2, Notts County 3. Jon Stead (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marc Bola.
Hand ball by Myles Judd (Leyton Orient).
Goal!
Goal! Leyton Orient 2, Notts County 2. Teddy Mezague (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. Gavin Massey (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Sandro Semedo (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Curtis Thompson (Notts County).
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Curtis Thompson replaces Mark Yeates.
Sandro Semedo (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Yeates (Notts County).
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Marc Bola.
Attempt saved. Gavin Massey (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Michael O'Connor (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Callum Kennedy.
Attempt missed. Jon Stead (Notts County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Foul by Teddy Mezague (Leyton Orient).
Shola Ameobi (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Shola Ameobi (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Robert Milsom (Notts County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Teddy Mezague (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shola Ameobi (Notts County).
Foul by Paul McCallum (Leyton Orient).
Michael O'Connor (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Josh Koroma (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Josh Koroma (Leyton Orient).
Marc Bola (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Robert Milsom (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Freddy Moncur (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robert Milsom (Notts County).
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Sandro Semedo.