Monaco 5-0 Metz

Kylian Mbappe scored his first Ligue 1 hat-trick as Monaco thrashed Metz to restore a three-point lead over Paris St-Germain at the top of the table.

The 18-year-old, who is being watched by Arsenal, steered in his first from Radamel Falcao's header down.

Falcao turned in a second before Mbappe cut in from the left to make it 3-0.

The teenager slotted in another to become Ligue 1's youngest hat-trick scorer since Jeremy Menez for Sochaux in 2005, before Falcao added a fifth.

Mbappe's hat-trick was his second at senior level in all competitions - having hit three in a 7-0 win over Rennes in the Coupe de France in December.

It was the perfect response from Leonardo Jardim's side, after PSG had moved level on points with them by winning 3-0 at Bordeaux on Friday.

The one setback for Monaco was an injury to Gabriel Boschilia, whose through pass set up Mbappe's hat-trick goal.

Boschilia was carried off on a stretcher with a knee injury after being caught by a challenge from Metz defender Jonathan Rivierez.

Nice, in third place, visit Rennes on Sunday (14:00 GMT).

Line-ups

Monaco

  • 1Subasic
  • 38Touré
  • 25Glik
  • 24Raggi
  • 23MendyBooked at 61minsSubstituted forDialloat 64'minutes
  • 10Bernardo Silva
  • 2Fabinho
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 26BoschiliaSubstituted forDirarat 69'minutes
  • 9FalcaoSubstituted forCardonaat 81'minutes
  • 29Mbappe

Substitutes

  • 7Dirar
  • 14Bakayoko
  • 16De Sanctis
  • 18Germain
  • 27Lemar
  • 33Cardona
  • 34Diallo

Metz

  • 1Didillon
  • 3RivierezBooked at 66mins
  • 5Milan
  • 6Falette
  • 13SignorinoBooked at 77mins
  • 2Diagne
  • 10DoukoureSubstituted forPhilippsat 85'minutes
  • 26Sarr
  • 24CohadeSubstituted forNguetteat 71'minutes
  • 19MolletBooked at 63mins
  • 9Erdinc

Substitutes

  • 8Jouffre
  • 11Nguette
  • 16Kawashima
  • 18Diabaté
  • 23Philipps
  • 25Balliu
  • 32Assou-Ekotto
Referee:
Olivier Thual
Attendance:
6,069

Match Stats

Home TeamMonacoAway TeamMetz
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home26
Away5
Shots on Target
Home13
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Monaco 5, Metz 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Monaco 5, Metz 0.

Attempt missed. Bernardo Silva (Monaco) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Thomas Didillon.

Attempt saved. Irvin Cardona (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by João Moutinho.

Foul by Irvin Cardona (Monaco).

Franck Signorino (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappe-Lottin (Monaco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) hits the left post with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by João Moutinho following a corner.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Thomas Didillon.

Attempt saved. Nabil Dirar (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fabinho.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Franck Signorino.

Foul by Nabil Dirar (Monaco).

Franck Signorino (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kylian Mbappe-Lottin (Monaco) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Opa Nguette (Metz).

Attempt saved. Irvin Cardona (Monaco) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabinho.

Substitution

Substitution, Metz. Chris Philipps replaces Cheick Doukoure.

Offside, Monaco. Bernardo Silva tries a through ball, but Abdou Diallo is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Ismaila Sarr (Metz) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Florent Mollet.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Irvin Cardona replaces Falcao.

Offside, Monaco. Falcao tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappe-Lottin is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Falcao (Monaco) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kylian Mbappe-Lottin following a set piece situation.

Booking

Franck Signorino (Metz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Almamy Touré (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Franck Signorino (Metz).

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Thomas Didillon.

Attempt saved. Almamy Touré (Monaco) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Falcao.

Attempt blocked. Nabil Dirar (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Moutinho.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Ismaila Sarr.

Foul by Falcao (Monaco).

Franck Signorino (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Metz. Opa Nguette replaces Renaud Cohade.

Attempt missed. Nabil Dirar (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bernardo Silva following a corner.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Jonathan Rivierez.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Nabil Dirar replaces Boschilia because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Boschilia (Monaco) because of an injury.

Booking

Jonathan Rivierez (Metz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Boschilia (Monaco) wins a free kick on the left wing.

