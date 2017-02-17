Juventus 4-1 Palermo

Italian Serie A
Juventus4Palermo1

Paulo Dybala
Juventus signed Paulo Dybala from Palermo for £23m in 2015

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala scored twice against his former club Palermo in a comfortable win for the champions.

Juve, who are now 10 points clear at the top, led through Claudio Marchisio.

Dybala, who had earlier hit the post, curled a brilliant free-kick into the top corner and then set up Higuain for a chipped third.

The Argentina striker got a late second from Higuain's backheel before Ivaylo Chochev's consolation header in the third minute of injury time.

That was the first goal Juventus had conceded in Serie A in six games.

Palermo remain eight points adrift of safety in 18th.

Second-placed Roma can pull the gap back to seven points if they beat Joe Hart's Torino on Sunday.

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1Buffon
  • 23Alves da Silva
  • 4Benatia
  • 19Bonucci
  • 22Asamoah
  • 8MarchisioBooked at 36minsSubstituted forRincónat 75'minutes
  • 6KhediraSubstituted forLeminaat 45'minutes
  • 20Pjaca
  • 21Dybala
  • 27SturaroSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 70'minutes
  • 9Higuaín

Substitutes

  • 5Pjanic
  • 7Ju Cuadrado
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 18Lemina
  • 24Rugani
  • 25Murara Neto
  • 26Lichtsteiner
  • 28Rincón
  • 32Audero
  • 34Kean

Palermo

  • 1Posavec
  • 3Rispoli
  • 6GoldanigaBooked at 4mins
  • 4Andjelkovic
  • 19Aleesami
  • 28JajaloSubstituted forSunjicat 51'minutes
  • 25Corsini
  • 18Chochev
  • 20SallaiSubstituted forEmbaloat 71'minutes
  • 30Nestorovski
  • 22BaloghSubstituted forDiamantiat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Vitiello
  • 8Trajkovski
  • 11Embalo
  • 12Gonzalez
  • 14Gazzi
  • 15Cionek
  • 23Diamanti
  • 44Sunjic
  • 55Marson
  • 58Breza
  • 89Morganella
Referee:
Marco Di Bello
Attendance:
39,247

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamPalermo
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Juventus 4, Palermo 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Juventus 4, Palermo 1.

Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).

Carlos Embalo (Palermo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 4, Palermo 1. Ivaylo Chochev (Palermo) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Alessandro Diamanti with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Palermo. Conceded by Tomás Rincón.

Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

Carlos Embalo (Palermo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 4, Palermo 0. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.

Offside, Juventus. Dani Alves tries a through ball, but Paulo Dybala is caught offside.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Sinisa Andjelkovic.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Josip Posavec.

Attempt saved. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Hand ball by Ilija Nestorovski (Palermo).

Foul by Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus).

Bruno Henrique (Palermo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Palermo. Alessandro Diamanti replaces Norbert Balogh.

Offside, Juventus. Gonzalo Higuaín tries a through ball, but Paulo Dybala is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Josip Posavec (Palermo) because of an injury.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Edoardo Goldaniga.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Tomás Rincón replaces Claudio Marchisio.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Edoardo Goldaniga.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Edoardo Goldaniga.

Attempt blocked. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.

Substitution

Substitution, Palermo. Carlos Embalo replaces Roland Sallai.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado replaces Stefano Sturaro.

Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

Bruno Henrique (Palermo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Roland Sallai (Palermo) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Sunjic with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

Foul by Medhi Benatia (Juventus).

Norbert Balogh (Palermo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 3, Palermo 0. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.

Mario Lemina (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ilija Nestorovski (Palermo).

Foul by Mario Lemina (Juventus).

Ivaylo Chochev (Palermo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bruno Henrique (Palermo).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 17th February 2017

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus25210453173663
2Roma24172550212953
3Napoli24156357263151
4Inter Milan24143739241545
5Atalanta24143739261345
6Lazio24135642281444
7AC Milan2412573428641
8Fiorentina2411764133840
9Torino249874536935
10Sampdoria249692930-133
11Chievo2495102531-632
12Udinese2485112732-529
13Sassuolo2483133340-727
14Bologna2476112337-1427
15Cagliari2483133250-1827
16Genoa2467112735-825
17Empoli2457121433-1922
18Palermo2535172149-2814
19Crotone2434172042-2213
20Pescara2416172255-339
View full Italian Serie A table

