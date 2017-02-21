Millwall 0-0 Chesterfield

Millwall missed their chance to move into the League One play-off places as they play out a goalless draw with second-bottom Chesterfield at The Den.

Three days after stunning Premier League champions Leicester to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals, the Lions struggled to hit top gear against their relegation-threatened opponents.

Clinical finishes were hard to come by, although the hosts did extend their unbeaten run to 14 games and moved to within one point of sixth-placed Bradford.

Millwall started the brighter with Lee Gregory firing over, but the visitors threatened with Liam Grimshaw bringing a goal-line clearance from Tom King.

Gregory continued to look lively, with Spireites goalkeeper Thorsten Stuckmann acrobatically keeping out his 36th-minute header before Kristian Dennis went close for Chesterfield before the break with a half-volley.

The second half continued to be an even affair, with the majority of the chances coming in the latter stages, including Fred Onyedinma firing directly at Stuckmann.

Gregory cut inside in stoppage time but Stuckmann again proved equal to the task as the game ended goalless.

