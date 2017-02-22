Match ends, Hibernian 3, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Hibernian 3-1 Heart of Midlothian
Holders Hibernian beat Edinburgh rivals Hearts to set up a home Scottish Cup quarter-final with Ayr on 4 March.
Jason Cummings latched on to substitute Andrew Shinnie's clever pass to give Hibs an early lead.
Cummings turned provider for Grant Holt's strike as Hearts fell two down before the break.
And Shinnie, who had replaced Chris Humphrey early on, rifled in the hosts' third in the second half, Esmael Goncalves replying for Hearts.
Hibs ferocity
Hearts found themselves engulfed at the home of their closest rivals. The visitors had expected Hibs to start the game assertively, but the intensity and commitment still saw their resolve collapse.
Hibs were canny in their approach, since the vivid pace of Martin Boyle and Humphrey on the flanks was enough to alarm the Hearts full-backs. The latter only lasted four minutes, due to injury, but a series of crosses from the right by both wingers led to desperate Hearts defending.
The opening goal was typical, with Hibs swarming upfield and Shinnie having the presence of mind to split the Hearts defence with a through ball that allowed Cummings to finish with a powerful and precise finish - continuing his scoring record against Hearts after netting the winner in last season's fifth-round replay.
The second goal was agonising for Ian Cathro's side, since they conceded possession deep in their opponents' half through a sloppy Lennard Sowah pass, then found themselves further behind after three passes and a counter attack ended with Holt slipping home.
Attitude prevails
Hibs' tenacity was irrepressible. John McGinn set the tone in the second half when he carried the ball into the Hearts penalty area, lost it, but then won it back with such eagerness that the visiting defenders looked forlorn. He cut a pass back to Shinnie, and his effort was saved one-handed by Jack Hamilton.
Every Hibs figure was fully in command. When the home fans grumbled angrily at a misplaced pass, head coach Neil Lennon turned to the stand and beckoned them to calm down. When they applauded in response, he lifted his arms to raise the atmosphere.
McGinn, too, was a forceful presence in midfield. It was his determination to win the ball that led to Shinnie striking an effort from 20 yards that seemed to fly through Hamilton's hands for the decisive third goal.
By the end, the home fans were chanting "there's only one Ian Cathro" in mocking tones.
Walker stands alone
The Hearts head coach did not need a squad so much as the ability to clone Jamie Walker. The attacking midfielder was the sole figure of defiance in his side, but had to roam the field looking for a way to influence the game that he was mostly isolated.
Alexandros Tziolis is a clever, accomplished footballer, but he seemed at odds with the pace of the game. Malaury Martin looked like a player who had found himself in the wrong game.
He did not re-emerge for the second half, along with Perry Kitchen, but with Hibs so well organised and drilled, even the addition of a winger in Sam Nicholson and a forward in Rory Currie could not disrupt them.
Nicholson did create a chance for Walker, which he sent over, and Currie did win the ball before sending it to Goncalves, who was fouled by Darren McGregor for a penalty.
Goncalves took the spot-kick, but even that was half-hearted and Ofir Marciano saved twice before the striker eventually bundled the ball over the line.
It was too little, too late, and on the final whistle Walker sank to the ground, alone in feeling too deflated to stand. He was also the only one of the Hearts players to head towards the away fans to applaud them before he left the field.
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 1Marciano
- 2Gray
- 24McGregorBooked at 69mins
- 5Fontaine
- 16Stevenson
- 27HumphreySubstituted forShinnieat 5'minutesBooked at 45mins
- 6Bartley
- 7McGinn
- 17Boyle
- 9HoltSubstituted forGrahamat 76'minutes
- 35CummingsSubstituted forFyvieat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Fyvie
- 19Keatings
- 22Shinnie
- 29Graham
- 31Laidlaw
- 48Martin
- 52Donaldson
Hearts
- 1Hamilton
- 27StrunaSubstituted forEl Ouriachiat 77'minutes
- 12Avlonitis
- 5Hughes
- 46Sowah
- 6KitchenSubstituted forNicholsonat 45'minutes
- 7WalkerBooked at 40mins
- 4Tziolis
- 88MartinSubstituted forCurrieat 45'minutes
- 10Sutchuin-Djoum
- 77Esmael Gonçalves
Substitutes
- 3Rherras
- 11Nicholson
- 13Noring
- 16El Ouriachi
- 19Nowak
- 20Johnsen
- 30Currie
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 20,205
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away24
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 3, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Fraser Fyvie (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian).
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Ofir Marciano.
Attempt saved. Sam Nicholson (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. John McGinn (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sam Nicholson (Heart of Midlothian).
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Fraser Fyvie replaces Jason Cummings.
John McGinn (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rory Currie (Heart of Midlothian).
Foul by Andrew Shinnie (Hibernian).
Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Esmael Gonçalves (Heart of Midlothian).
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Liam Fontaine.
Attempt missed. Arnaud Djoum (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by John McGinn (Hibernian).
Arnaud Djoum (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
John McGinn (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sam Nicholson (Heart of Midlothian).
Jason Cummings (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tasos Avlonitis (Heart of Midlothian).
John McGinn (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Arnaud Djoum (Heart of Midlothian).
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Moha replaces Andraz Struna.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Brian Graham replaces Grant Holt.
Liam Fontaine (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rory Currie (Heart of Midlothian).
Sam Nicholson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian).
Foul by Grant Holt (Hibernian).
Alexandros Tziolis (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 3, Heart of Midlothian 1. Esmael Gonçalves (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Penalty saved! Esmael Gonçalves (Heart of Midlothian) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Darren McGregor (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Darren McGregor (Hibernian) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Heart of Midlothian. Esmael Gonçalves draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Liam Fontaine.