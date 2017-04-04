Match ends, Southend United 0, Bolton Wanderers 1.
Southend United 0-1 Bolton Wanderers
-
A stoppage-time strike from Mark Beevers saw Bolton snatch a dramatic win at Southend to move 10 points clear of third-placed Fleetwood.
Beevers fired home from close range, after a Filipe Morais corner had only been half-cleared, as the centre-back netted for the fifth away game in succession.
Bolton have now won six of their last seven outings and were able to see off a Shrimpers side who had manager Phil Brown sent from the dugout 10 minutes from time.
The Trotters had the better of the first half with Gary Madine heading a right-wing cross from Morais against the right-hand upright, before Southend skipper Michael Timlin also sent an effort against his own post after goalkeeper Christian Walton had done well to deny Adam Le Fondre.
Southend, who came into the game on the back of four wins, improved after the break with Simon Cox having a 20-yard shot smothered by Bolton goalkeeper Mark Howard.
The Shrimpers were screaming for a penalty when Nile Ranger went to ground under pressure from Beevers, but referee Charles Breakspear opted to wave play on and then ordered Brown to the stand for his subsequent protests.
Southend goalkeeper Walton then did well to deny Max Clayton twice in quick succession before Beevers struck right at the death.
Line-ups
Southend
- 21Walton
- 24Demetriou
- 5Thompson
- 33InnissSubstituted forWhiteat 16'minutes
- 8Timlin
- 31Robinson
- 12Atkinson
- 4Wordsworth
- 11McLaughlinSubstituted forMcGlashanat 69'minutes
- 10CoxSubstituted forFortunéat 83'minutes
- 50RangerBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 2White
- 7O'Neill
- 14Fortuné
- 16Amos
- 17McGlashan
- 25Nouble
- 40Bexon
Bolton
- 33Howard
- 4Dervite
- 5Beevers
- 31Wheater
- 22Morais
- 8SpearingBooked at 41mins
- 6Vela
- 21PratleyBooked at 63mins
- 3Moxey
- 45Le Fondre
- 14MadineSubstituted forClaytonat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Karacan
- 12Long
- 15Derik
- 19Clayton
- 24Henry
- 25Wabara
- 39Turner
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
- Attendance:
- 9,340
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southend United 0, Bolton Wanderers 1.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Mark Howard.
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 0, Bolton Wanderers 1. Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Christian Walton.
Attempt saved. Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Jermaine McGlashan (Southend United).
Filipe Morais (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Theo Robinson (Southend United).
(Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Adam Thompson (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Marc-Antoine Fortuné replaces Simon Cox.
Attempt missed. Nile Ranger (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Mark Howard.
Attempt saved. Simon Cox (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Theo Robinson (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Wheater (Bolton Wanderers).
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Christian Walton.
Attempt saved. Max Clayton (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Jermaine McGlashan replaces Stephen McLaughlin.
Attempt missed. Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Stephen McLaughlin.
Josh Vela (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United).
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by David Wheater.
Attempt missed. Michael Timlin (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers).
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by John White.
Attempt missed. Will Atkinson (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Michael Timlin (Southend United).
Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Simon Cox (Southend United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Michael Timlin (Southend United).
Filipe Morais (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Southend United 0, Bolton Wanderers 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Max Clayton replaces Gary Madine because of an injury.
Half Time
First Half ends, Southend United 0, Bolton Wanderers 0.