Match ends, Inverness CT 2, Rangers 1.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2-1 Rangers
Billy Mckay scored a stunning overhead kick as Inverness Caledonian Thistle beat Rangers to move off bottom spot in the Premiership.
Mckay's goal came minutes after Iain Vigurs had missed a penalty for the hosts.
Inverness took a first-half lead thanks to Greg Tansey's long-range strike.
Rangers levelled through Martyn Waghorn's penalty after Lee Wallace was downed but the Ibrox side ultimately fell to a second straight defeat.
They remain six points behind second-placed Aberdeen, who entertain Ross County on Saturday.
Victory takes Inverness one point above Hamilton Academical, who visit Celtic on Saturday.
Late drama
Vigurs' spot-kick was poor and easily saved by Wes Foderingham. Amazingly, it did not matter.
What happened next was utterly fantastic from an Inverness point of view. Mckay, with his back to goal, angled a perfect overhead kick into the left corner to earn a monumental win.
And no-one celebrated more than Vigurs.
It was in the last minute and is a game-changer in terms of the outlook of this season for boss Richie Foran.
There is a renewed steel about Caley Thistle these past few weeks, a return to the "old Inverness' as Foran describes it. That was on show in spades against Rangers.
A thing of beauty
Tansey's opener was as good as Mckay's winner. He arrived on to a blocked Liam Polworth shot and curled a magnificent effort home.
Inverness might have had a penalty when Polworth stayed on his feet after looking like he was caught by Wallace.
Defensively, the home side harried, blocked, diverted. They dropped a little too deep and were made to pay despite surviving a few scary moments.
They reacted well to conceding, though, and Tansey was unlucky with a fierce drive that Foderingham save brilliantly.
The dramatic nature of the victory should give Inverness the shot in the arm they need. They were tremendous.
Rangers' rotten run
Rangers started the match superbly. They were incisive and crisp in their passing and created a few chances. But, as has so often been the case this season, they lacked a cutting edge.
Barrie McKay nodded over from a great position before Emerson Hyndman missed one great chance then hesitated and lost another.
Rangers began to hem Inverness in during the second half and got the break they badly needed.
Louis Laing was outfoxed by a one-two but rashly slid in, took Wallace out and conceded a soft spot-kick. Waghorn made no mistake.
It looked like Rangers would kick on on from there but Inverness had other ideas.
The Ibrox side have now won only once in their last seven league matches and face a huge struggle to overtake second-top Aberdeen.
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 25Fon Williams
- 2Raven
- 21LaingBooked at 56mins
- 12McCart
- 3TremarcoSubstituted forMcKayat 15'minutes
- 8DraperSubstituted forVigursat 80'minutes
- 16TanseyBooked at 66mins
- 15MulraneySubstituted forKingat 69'minutes
- 29Cole
- 7Polworth
- 13Mckay
Substitutes
- 5Warren
- 9Ebbe
- 11Vigurs
- 20King
- 22McKay
- 23Anier
- 42Hoban
Rangers
- 1Foderingham
- 2Tavernier
- 6WilsonBooked at 86mins
- 4Kiernan
- 5Wallace
- 16HallidaySubstituted forHoltat 80'minutes
- 20Hyndman
- 8ToralBooked at 14minsSubstituted forGarnerat 90+2'minutes
- 10McKay
- 9Miller
- 33Waghorn
Substitutes
- 7Garner
- 11Windass
- 14Dodoo
- 15Forrester
- 17Hodson
- 23Holt
- 25Alnwick
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 6,415
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inverness CT 2, Rangers 1.
Louis Laing (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Wilson (Rangers).
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Iain Vigurs.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Joe Garner replaces Jon Toral.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 2, Rangers 1. Billy McKay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Danny Wilson.
Penalty saved! Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty Inverness CT. Billy McKay draws a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Danny Wilson (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Danny Wilson (Rangers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Billy King (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Holt (Rangers).
Brad McKay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jon Toral (Rangers).
Attempt saved. Billy McKay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Jason Holt replaces Andy Halliday.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Iain Vigurs replaces Ross Draper.
Attempt missed. Danny Wilson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by David Raven.
Attempt saved. Martyn Waghorn (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Greg Tansey (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Wes Foderingham.
Attempt saved. Greg Tansey (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Larnell Cole (Inverness CT).
Andy Halliday (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Rob Kiernan.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Billy King replaces Jake Mulraney because of an injury.
Delay in match Jake Mulraney (Inverness CT) because of an injury.
Penalty conceded by Louis Laing (Inverness CT) after a foul in the penalty area.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 1, Rangers 1. Martyn Waghorn (Rangers) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty Rangers. Lee Wallace draws a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Greg Tansey (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Greg Tansey (Inverness CT).
Martyn Waghorn (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jake Mulraney.
Attempt missed. Jon Toral (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Owain Fon Williams.