Liam Kelly: Leyton Orient captain banned for six games for ball boy 'shove'

Liam Kelly (left) joined Orient from Oldham Athletic for an undisclosed fee last summer

Leyton Orient captain Liam Kelly has been banned for six games by the Football Association for pushing over a ball boy in Tuesday's win at Plymouth.

Argyle reported the midfielder, 27, to the FA after the incident in the 86th minute of the game.

It was not seen by the match officials at the time, but was caught on video.

Kelly denied the violent conduct charge but the FA found him guilty and ruled that the standard three-match ban was "clearly insufficient".