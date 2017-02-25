Match ends, Barnsley 1, Huddersfield Town 1.
Barnsley 1-1 Huddersfield Town
Barnsley goalkeeper Adam Davies starred to deny promotion-chasing Huddersfield a seventh straight Championship win.
Davies produced wonderful saves to keep out Aaron Mooy, Izzy Brown and Collin Quaner and end Town's winning streak.
Defender Michael Hefele powered home a header from Mooy's corner to open the scoring after 18 minutes.
Marley Watkins volleyed Adam Hammill's cross in at the near post to equalise for Barnsley, who twice cleared off the line from Brown.
David Wagner's side are now five points off second-placed Newcastle and six adrift of Championship leaders Brighton, who won 3-0 at home to Reading.
However, Huddersfield came up against an inspired goalkeeper in the form of Davies and a determined defence, which withstood plenty of pressure to claim a hard-fought draw.
Barnsley, who came into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Brighton, were denied a chance to take the lead when Ryan Kent's appeal for a penalty was waved away.
After Hefele's fifth league goal of the season had put the visitors ahead, Huddersfield made several chances, but Davies kept his side in it - a double save from Mooy and Brown the stand-out.
The Tykes had failed to find the net in three of their past four league matches, but Watkins finished smartly to give them something to hold on to and they survived a few scares to become the first side to take points off Huddersfield in six weeks.
Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"I was pleased with the point because we weren't at our best today.
"The second half we were better, we played with more drive and intensity. We relied on a couple of saves from Adam Davies.
"We were pleased to be in at 1-0 down at half-time and in the second half we were much better and played with a better energy but just not the quality."
Huddersfield boss David Wagner told BBC Radio Leeds:
"Everybody has seen that we deserved more from that performance, but that's football and sometimes you have to accept that you only get one point when you deserve three.
"We created great opportunities and I think their goalkeeper was man of the match. Unfortunately we only got a draw because we missed too many chances, I can accept this.
"Sometimes you play against a goalkeeper who has their best match of the season. I was very happy with the performance."
