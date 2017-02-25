Match ends, Leeds United 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0.
Leeds United 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Chris Wood's 23rd goal of the season and a Robert Green penalty save earned Leeds victory over promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road.
Leeds climbed to fourth above Reading, who lost 3-0 to Brighton.
Wood, given lots of space as Wednesday appealed unsuccessfully for offside, poked in from inside the penalty area.
Owls striker Jordan Rhodes had a chance to equalise after Souleymane Doukara fouled Sam Hutchinson, but Green pushed his spot-kick onto the post.
Wednesday remain sixth, five points above seventh-placed Fulham, who drew 2-2 at Cardiff City on Saturday.
A game of few chances was settled by a simple finish by Wood, who has found the net in 21 separate competitive games for Leeds this season.
And it is still possible that the New Zealand striker could score league goals against all 23 Championship clubs during 2016-17, having already netted against 16 different opponents so far this term.
Meanwhile, visiting forward Rhodes has scored only once in six appearances since his loan move from Middlesbrough in January.
Leeds head coach Garry Monk:
"We were playing a very good side in Sheffield Wednesday. I thought they put some pressure on but we dealt with it extremely well.
"I can't remember them having any shots on goal apart from the penalty so that was very pleasing.
"The pressure that's there to win these types of games, both teams on the same points, a derby game. I thought we handled the pressure really well today and I'm very pleased with the players."
Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal:
"We didn't lose today because we didn't try. We fought a lot and created a big chance with the penalty.
"We win together and we lose together. The responsibility is not too any one player. Individual mistakes are part of the game and we must understand them. It is normal in football."
Line-ups
Leeds
- 1Green
- 2Ayling
- 5Bartley
- 18JanssonBooked at 41mins
- 28Berardi
- 26BridcuttBooked at 87mins
- 14O'KaneBooked at 70minsSubstituted forVieiraat 83'minutes
- 24SackoSubstituted forRoofeat 71'minutes
- 19HernándezSubstituted forDallasat 86'minutes
- 11DoukaraBooked at 53mins
- 9WoodBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 6Cooper
- 7Roofe
- 12Silvestri
- 15Dallas
- 25Vieira
- 27Barrow
- 29Pedraza Sag
Sheff Wed
- 1Westwood
- 32Hunt
- 39SassoBooked at 31mins
- 12Loovens
- 43FoxSubstituted forMcManamanat 45'minutes
- 33WallaceBooked at 63mins
- 23Hutchinson
- 7AbdiSubstituted forBannanat 68'minutes
- 9Reach
- 17RhodesSubstituted forFletcherat 68'minutes
- 45Forestieri
Substitutes
- 2Wildsmith
- 6Fletcher
- 10McManaman
- 11Winnall
- 16Palmer
- 24Semedo
- 41Bannan
- Referee:
- Mike Jones
- Attendance:
- 35,093
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0.
Attempt blocked. Chris Wood (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ronaldo Vieira.
Booking
Chris Wood (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Leeds United. Souleymane Doukara tries a through ball, but Chris Wood is caught offside.
Booking
Liam Bridcutt (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Stuart Dallas (Leeds United).
Souleymane Doukara (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jack Hunt (Sheffield Wednesday).
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Stuart Dallas replaces Pablo Hernández.
Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Ross Wallace tries a through ball, but Steven Fletcher is caught offside.
Hand ball by Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United).
Foul by Pablo Hernández (Leeds United).
Glenn Loovens (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Ronaldo Vieira replaces Eunan O'Kane.
Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Reach.
Chris Wood (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Glenn Loovens (Sheffield Wednesday).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) because of an injury.
Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday).
Foul by Kyle Bartley (Leeds United).
Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Luke Ayling.
Foul by Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United).
Ross Wallace (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Glenn Loovens.
Attempt blocked. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Kemar Roofe replaces Hadi Sacko.
Booking
Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United).
Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Barry Bannan replaces Almen Abdi.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Steven Fletcher replaces Jordan Rhodes.
Offside, Leeds United. Eunan O'Kane tries a through ball, but Chris Wood is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Kyle Bartley (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday).
Booking
Ross Wallace (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card.