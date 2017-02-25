Leeds United 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Robert Green's penalty save from Jordan Rhodes (left) gave Leeds a 12th home league win this season

Chris Wood's 23rd goal of the season and a Robert Green penalty save earned Leeds victory over promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road.

Leeds climbed to fourth above Reading, who lost 3-0 to Brighton.

Wood, given lots of space as Wednesday appealed unsuccessfully for offside, poked in from inside the penalty area.

Owls striker Jordan Rhodes had a chance to equalise after Souleymane Doukara fouled Sam Hutchinson, but Green pushed his spot-kick onto the post.

Wednesday remain sixth, five points above seventh-placed Fulham, who drew 2-2 at Cardiff City on Saturday.

A game of few chances was settled by a simple finish by Wood, who has found the net in 21 separate competitive games for Leeds this season.

And it is still possible that the New Zealand striker could score league goals against all 23 Championship clubs during 2016-17, having already netted against 16 different opponents so far this term.

Meanwhile, visiting forward Rhodes has scored only once in six appearances since his loan move from Middlesbrough in January.

Leeds head coach Garry Monk:

"We were playing a very good side in Sheffield Wednesday. I thought they put some pressure on but we dealt with it extremely well.

"I can't remember them having any shots on goal apart from the penalty so that was very pleasing.

"The pressure that's there to win these types of games, both teams on the same points, a derby game. I thought we handled the pressure really well today and I'm very pleased with the players."

Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal:

"We didn't lose today because we didn't try. We fought a lot and created a big chance with the penalty.

"We win together and we lose together. The responsibility is not too any one player. Individual mistakes are part of the game and we must understand them. It is normal in football."