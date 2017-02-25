Match ends, Charlton Athletic 0, Bury 1.
Charlton Athletic 0-1 Bury
Ryan Lowe scored a first-half winner as Bury's survival hopes received another major boost with victory at Charlton.
The victory was Bury's third in their last four games and saw them put further daylight between themselves and the League One drop zone.
The Addicks thought they had grabbed a seventh-minute lead, only for Patrick Bauer to see his strike cancelled out for a foul on Leon Barnett.
Stephy Mavididi flashed a low drive just wide as the hosts continued to press, but it was Bury who broke the deadlock in the 21st minute after Charlton failed three times to clear their lines before Lowe converted from 10 yards.
Lee Novak came agonisingly close to restoring parity with a header which cannoned back off the crossbar and the striker was denied again moments later by the quick-thinking of Joe Murphy.
Barnett cleared the danger from Mavididi's deflected shot, while Charlton keeper Declan Rudd had to be alert to push behind Hallam Hope's volley at the other end.
An unmarked Novak really should have done much better with his header after getting on the end of an inviting Ricky Holmes cross as Charlton continued to push for an equaliser.
Bury were a threat going forward as well though, and Greg Leigh produced a decent save from Rudd before Jacob Mellis blazed over from the rebound.
Tony Watt's 87th-minute curler tested Murphy but Charlton could not find an equaliser and Bury almost added a second deep into stoppage time when George Miller's shot was somehow kept out by Rudd.
Line-ups
Charlton
- 1Rudd
- 21ByrneBooked at 35mins
- 5BauerSubstituted forCroftsat 45'minutes
- 50TeixeiraBooked at 66mins
- 2Page
- 15Konsa
- 32Aribo
- 19Forster-CaskeySubstituted forMagennisat 54'minutes
- 11Holmes
- 30NovakSubstituted forWattat 78'minutes
- 12MavididiSubstituted forat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Jackson
- 7Watt
- 8Crofts
- 9Magennis
- 13Phillips
- 14Botaka
- 36Dasilva
Bury
- 41Murphy
- 28MooreBooked at 56mins
- 6KayBooked at 72mins
- 5Burgess
- 25Barnett
- 3Leigh
- 34Styles
- 44Caddis
- 18Mellis
- 39LoweSubstituted forMillerat 57'minutes
- 24HopeBooked at 60minsSubstituted forPopeat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Pope
- 13Lainton
- 20Burgess
- 29Miller
- 37Mackreth
- 38Pennant
- 42Beadling
- Referee:
- Trevor Kettle
- Attendance:
- 14,640
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Charlton Athletic 0, Bury 1.
Attempt saved. Tom Pope (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt saved. George Miller (Bury) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Nathan Byrne.
Attempt blocked. George Miller (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Stephy Mavididi went off injured after Charlton Athletic had used all subs.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Tom Pope.
Attempt blocked. Ricky Holmes (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Tony Watt (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Andrew Crofts (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leon Barnett (Bury).
Lewis Page (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by George Miller (Bury).
Foul by Lewis Page (Charlton Athletic).
Taylor Moore (Bury) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Tom Pope replaces Hallam Hope.
Attempt missed. Jacob Mellis (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Andrew Crofts (Charlton Athletic).
Hallam Hope (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic).
Hallam Hope (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Tony Watt replaces Lee Novak.
Foul by Andrew Crofts (Charlton Athletic).
Hallam Hope (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lee Novak (Charlton Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Declan Rudd.
Attempt saved. Hallam Hope (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Ricky Holmes (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Antony Kay (Bury) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Andrew Crofts (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antony Kay (Bury).
Attempt saved. Stephy Mavididi (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Ricky Holmes (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Paul Caddis (Bury).
Foul by Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic).
Cameron Burgess (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Cameron Burgess.
Attempt missed. Jacob Mellis (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.