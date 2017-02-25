Match ends, Carlisle United 0, Portsmouth 3.
Carlisle United 0-3 Portsmouth
-
- From the section Football
Portsmouth narrowed the gap between themselves and promotion rivals Carlisle to three points after second-half goals by Gary Roberts, Amine Linganzi and substitute Jack Whatmough earned them a win at Brunton Park.
It was a close contest until Pompey finally found the target through a solo goal by Roberts, with late strikes by Linganzi and Whatmough ending any hopes injury hit Carlisle had of salvaging something from the game.
A hectic opening spell saw both sides test the opposition keeper. Pompey's Carl Baker had Mark Gillespie at full stretch to parry a 20-yard effort then, at the other end, Jamie Proctor played Nicky Adams in with an inch perfect pass and David Forde had to be alert to claw away the winger's left-foot blast from a tight angle.
Portsmouth were relieved when the referee played on after Tom Miller, an early Carlisle substitute for the injured Shaun Brisley, burst in from the right to hit a powerful drive which brought a big appeal for hand ball.
Carlisle lost a second central defender to injury in the 36th minute when skipper Michael Raynes was forced off and, with the home side still re-organising, Pompey's Eoin Doyle passed up a gilt-edged opportunity on the stroke of half-time when he snatched at his shot two yards out and scooped the ball over the bar.
It was Carlisle's turn to miss a clear chance in the 56th minute when Proctor got on the end of Luke Joyce's dinked cross but directed his downward header wide from close range.
Portsmouth took the lead in the 73rd minute with a fine individual effort by Roberts who ran at the heart of the defence before producing a deft finish with the outside of his left foot from 18 yards which found the top left-hand corner.
Linganzi clinched it for Portsmouth in the 86th minute when he drove a powerful low 20-yard shot past Gillespie and Whatmough's injury-time goal, driving in from the right side of the penalty area, rubbed salt in the home side's wounds.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Carlisle
- 1Gillespie
- 28Liddle
- 5RaynesSubstituted forMcQueenat 37'minutes
- 15BrisleySubstituted forMillerat 15'minutesBooked at 61mins
- 12Gillesphey
- 4Joyce
- 8Jones
- 18O'SullivanBooked at 40minsSubstituted forIbehreat 61'minutes
- 19Lambe
- 10Adams
- 9Proctor
Substitutes
- 14Ibehre
- 16Bailey
- 17Devitt
- 22Crocombe
- 23Miller
- 27Waring
- 44McQueen
Portsmouth
- 1Forde
- 5Clarke
- 6Burgess
- 3Stevens
- 23BennettSubstituted forChaplinat 72'minutes
- 24Linganzi
- 8Doyle
- 7BakerSubstituted forWhatmoughat 72'minutes
- 26Evans
- 17Doyle
- 11RobertsSubstituted forNaismithat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Rose
- 13O'Brien
- 16Whatmough
- 18Lowe
- 19Chaplin
- 20Hunt
- 22Naismith
- Referee:
- Richard Clark
- Attendance:
- 7,197
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Carlisle United 0, Portsmouth 3.
Attempt saved. Jabo Ibehre (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Eoin Doyle (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Carlisle United 0, Portsmouth 3. Jack Whatmough (Portsmouth) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kal Naismith.
Attempt missed. Luke Joyce (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Enda Stevens.
Goal!
Goal! Carlisle United 0, Portsmouth 2. Amine Linganzi (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Jamie Proctor (Carlisle United).
Amine Linganzi (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Eoin Doyle (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Jabo Ibehre (Carlisle United).
(Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Kal Naismith replaces Gary Roberts.
Foul by Jabo Ibehre (Carlisle United).
Gareth Evans (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Carlisle United 0, Portsmouth 1. Gary Roberts (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Michael Doyle.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Conor Chaplin replaces Kyle Bennett.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Jack Whatmough replaces Carl Baker.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Gareth Evans.
Attempt missed. Michael Doyle (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Mark Gillespie.
Gary Liddle (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eoin Doyle (Portsmouth).
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Michael Jones.
Booking
Tom Miller (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tom Miller (Carlisle United).
Gary Roberts (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Jabo Ibehre replaces John O'Sullivan.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by David Forde.
Attempt saved. Reggie Lambe (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Carl Baker (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Kyle Bennett (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Amine Linganzi (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Macaulay Gillesphey.
Attempt missed. Jamie Proctor (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Kyle Bennett (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Tom Miller (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Bennett (Portsmouth).