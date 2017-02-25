Scottish Championship
Dundee UtdDundee United1MortonGreenock Morton1

Dundee United 1-1 Greenock Morton

By Charlie Mann

Lee Kilday scores
Lee Kilday headed past Cammy Bell to open the scoring for Morton

Dundee United and Morton took a point apiece at Tannadice to stay in second and fourth places respectively in the Scottish Championship.

Both goals came from corners, as Lee Kilday earned Morton a first-half lead.

Fellow defender Mark Durnan equalised for United with seven minutes left, when an attempted clearance ricocheted off him into the net.

The point keeps Morton level on points with third-placed Falkirk, having played a game fewer.

United cut the gap on league leaders Hibernian to six points, with the Easter Road side hosting Dunfermline later on Saturday.

A game that had promised much started slowly, with only a Ross Forbes free-kick from 20 yards troubling the returning Cammy Bell in the United goal, while Thomas Mikkelsen and Tony Andreu might have done better with half-chances at the other end.

However, all that changed six minutes from the break when Forbes' deep corner found Kilday at the back post and the Morton captain headed home his fourth goal of the season.

United boss Ray McKinnon asked for more from his team at the interval and in the early stages both Scott Fraser and substitute Simon Murray spurned opportunities, before Forbes did well with a run and shot which Bell got down to save.

Mark Durnan scores
An attempted clearance deflects of Mark Durnan, top left, to find the net and level for United

Durnan was pushed forward to support Murray up-front in search of a leveller, and the move bore fruit after 83 minutes when he scored a goal he knew little about.

Fraser's corner flew deep into the box and the defender managed to divert the ball past Derek Gaston as the Morton defence tried to clear.

Dundee United manager Ray McKinnon: "Real mixed emotions today. It wasn't pretty in the first half, but we had a chat at half-time about what we needed to do and to be fair, we emerged at least a draw after that.

"It is a competitive league, they came here and set there stall out for a draw, but credit to the players, they kept at it and created chances.

"We will push Hibs right to the end of the season, you saw that today we were pushing to get more than a point and we deserved at least that today."

Morton manager Jim Duffy: "We were excellent in the first half and in fact, until there was about 10 or 15 minutes to go, United had not really pushed us too much.

"Our central defence were excellent and we scored a good goal from the corner.

"There is nothing really between the sides at the top of the table and this was another big example of that. However, nothing is won or gained until the last quarter of the season, so there is still a lot to play for.

"We probably need another three or four wins to cement a place in the play-offs, but if we continue like that we will be there or thereabouts."

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bell
  • 20van der Struijk
  • 4Durnan
  • 14Edjenguele
  • 3Dixon
  • 16Flood
  • 12Telfer
  • 10Fraser
  • 19Andreu
  • 23van der VeldenSubstituted forMurrayat 62'minutes
  • 18MikkelsenSubstituted forCooteat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Dillon
  • 8Murdoch
  • 9Murray
  • 11Nicholls
  • 21Zwick
  • 22Coote
  • 24Robson

Morton

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Gaston
  • 18McDonagh
  • 2Kilday
  • 4O'Ware
  • 3Lamie
  • 8ForbesBooked at 90mins
  • 21Murdoch
  • 12Tidser
  • 17RussellSubstituted forOyenugaat 87'minutes
  • 11Nesbitt
  • 16ShanklandSubstituted forDonnellyat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Doyle
  • 9Oyenuga
  • 14Scullion
  • 19Donnelly
  • 30McGowan
  • 37Tiffoney
  • 39Strapp
Referee:
Kevin Clancy
Attendance:
6,065

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home14
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee United 1, Morton 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee United 1, Morton 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alistair Coote (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Booking

    Ross Forbes (Morton) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Mark Durnan (Dundee United).

  6. Post update

    Michael Tidser (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ross Forbes (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Willo Flood (Dundee United).

  9. Post update

    Kudus Oyenuga (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Morton. Kudus Oyenuga replaces Mark Russell.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee United 1, Morton 1. Mark Durnan (Dundee United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Mark Russell.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aidan Nesbitt (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Fraser (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ross Forbes (Morton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Morton. Conceded by Tony Andreu.

  18. Post update

    Paul Dixon (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ross Forbes (Morton).

  20. Post update

    Lee Kilday (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Top Stories