Sissoko: Ternana sign ex-Liverpool, PSG and Valencia midfielder

Mohamed Sissoko's move to Italian side Ternana takes him to his tenth professional club.

Struggling Italian second-tier side Ternana have signed Mali midfielder Mohamed Sissoko on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old, who has not had a club since leaving Indian Super League side FC Pune City in December, has signed for the Serie B club until the end of the season.

The former Valencia, Levante and Fiorentina defensive midfielder was snapped up to help save the club - who currently lie 21st in the 22-team table - from relegation in Serie B this season.

Sissoko played for Liverpool between 2005 and 2008, and was a key part in the Reds side that lifted the English FA Cup back in 2006.

He made 87 appearances for Liverpool before joining Italian giants Juventus in January 2008 then switched to French club PSG two years later where won the league title in 2013.

After a short stint with Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua, he spent two weeks on trial with West Brom in August 2016 but moved to India after failing to secure a deal with The Baggies.

Ternana becomes his tenth professional club having won the Spanish league title, Uefa Cup and Super Cup in 2004 with Valencia.

Sissoko made 34 appearances for Mali scoring twice and appeared at the 2004, 2008, 2010 and 2013 African Cup of Nations tournaments.