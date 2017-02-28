Close menu
League One
WalsallWalsall1ChesterfieldChesterfield0

Walsall P-P Chesterfield

Walsall's fixture against Chesterfield has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at Bescot Stadium.

The fixture was due to start at 19:45 GMT but was called off after a pitch inspection at 18:00 GMT.

A new date for the League One game is yet to be confirmed.

Walsall are currently 12th in the League One table, seven points outside the play-off places, while Chesterfield are 23rd and eight points adrift of safety ahead of Tuesday's games.

Line-ups

Walsall

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Etheridge
  • 32O'Connell
  • 4O'Connor
  • 3Laird
  • 5McCarthy
  • 11MorrisSubstituted forDobsonat 77'minutes
  • 7Chambers
  • 14Osbourne
  • 2Edwards
  • 10OztumerSubstituted forMakrisat 84'minutes
  • 9JacksonSubstituted forBakayokoat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Dobson
  • 13MacGillivray
  • 16Preston
  • 18Randall-Hurren
  • 20Bakayoko
  • 33Makris
  • 44Moussa

Chesterfield

Formation 3-5-2

  • 38Stuckmann
  • 23Anderson
  • 6Evatt
  • 19Donohue
  • 24Kakay
  • 8Martinez CerveraSubstituted forGardnerat 57'minutes
  • 4Hird
  • 28GrimshawBooked at 81mins
  • 3JonesSubstituted forMitchellat 58'minutes
  • 10Ebanks-Blake
  • 20DennisSubstituted forFaupalaat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Gardner
  • 11Mitchell
  • 12Fulton
  • 15Faupala
  • 22Simons
  • 25Humphreys
  • 32El-Fitouri
Referee:
Robert Lewis
Attendance:
3,963

Match Stats

Home TeamWalsallAway TeamChesterfield
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home20
Away8
Shots on Target
Home9
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home14
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Walsall 1, Chesterfield 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Walsall 1, Chesterfield 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Liam Grimshaw.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ian Evatt (Chesterfield) header from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Adam Chambers.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. George Dobson (Walsall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sam Hird (Chesterfield) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).

  9. Post update

    Osman Kakay (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).

  11. Post update

    Tom Anderson (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).

  13. Post update

    David Faupala (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Isaiah Osbourne (Walsall).

  15. Post update

    Reece Mitchell (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Walsall. Andreas Makris replaces Erhun Oztumer.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eoghan O'Connell (Walsall) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Thorsten Stuckmann.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Dan Gardner (Chesterfield).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd34208661352668
2Scunthorpe341710760362461
3Fleetwood341710750321861
4Bolton33178845281759
5Bradford351317546341256
6Millwall34151094840855
7Southend341411952421053
8Peterborough35148134947250
9Oxford Utd32147114233949
10Rochdale32146124543248
11Bristol Rovers351212115254-248
12Wimbledon341113104644246
13Walsall341113104144-346
14MK Dons341110134443143
15Charlton34915104339442
16Shrewsbury35118163950-1141
17Northampton35117175159-840
18Bury35117175362-940
19Gillingham35912144556-1139
20Oldham35912142334-1139
21Swindon3599173549-1436
22Port Vale32810143451-1734
23Chesterfield3477203156-2528
24Coventry34510193054-2425
