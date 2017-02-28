Match ends, Eastleigh 1, Aldershot Town 1.
Eastleigh 1-1 Aldershot Town
-
- From the section Football
Craig McAllister's late goal saw Eastleigh end a run of four straight defeats as they held the 10 men of high-flying Aldershot in a 1-1 draw.
Bernard Mensah struck a post for Aldershot after 11 minutes, but the visitors were a man down midway through the first half when Jim Kellerman saw red for a foul on Ross Stearn.
The Shots regrouped and took a deserved lead in the 42nd minute when Idris Kanu latched on to a through pass and poked the ball under Ryan Clarke.
But in the second half Eastleigh's extra man began to tell as they pushed forward and, with 10 minutes left, McAllister fired home from close range after getting on to the end of a flick-on.
That was enough to earn Eastleigh their first point in five outings, while Aldershot extended their unbeaten run to 10 games.
Report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Eastleigh
- 31Clarke
- 20Hoyte
- 3Green
- 33GarrettSubstituted forMatthewsat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 24ObileyeBooked at 75mins
- 36Strevens
- 27Johnson
- 14Togwell
- 18Wilson
- 19McAllisterBooked at 67mins
- 11StearnSubstituted forConstableat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Close
- 9Constable
- 12Matthews
- 17Muggleton
- 29Odoffin
Aldershot
- 1Cole
- 3Straker
- 11MensahSubstituted forFenelonat 55'minutes
- 12AlexanderSubstituted forArnoldat 90'minutes
- 5Evans
- 16Gallagher
- 9Rendell
- 17KellermanBooked at 25mins
- 22Reynolds
- 20Benyu
- 19Kanu
Substitutes
- 2Arnold
- 7Fenelon
- 10McClure
- 21Giles
- 25Smith
- Referee:
- Adam Bromley
- Attendance:
- 2,522
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eastleigh 1, Aldershot Town 1.
Booking
Sam Matthews (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Sam Muggleton (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Nick Arnold replaces Cheye Alexander.
Goal!
Goal! Eastleigh 1, Aldershot Town 1. Craig McAllister (Eastleigh).
Booking
Ayo Obileye (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Sam Matthews replaces Tyler Garrett.
Booking
James Constable (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. James Constable replaces Ross Stearn.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Shamir Fenelon replaces Bernard Mensah.
Second Half
Second Half begins Eastleigh 0, Aldershot Town 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Eastleigh 0, Aldershot Town 1.
Goal!
Goal! Eastleigh 0, Aldershot Town 1. Idris Kanu (Aldershot Town).
Dismissal
Jim Kellerman (Aldershot Town) is shown the red card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.