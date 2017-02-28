National League
Eastleigh1Aldershot1

Eastleigh 1-1 Aldershot Town

Craig McAllister's late goal saw Eastleigh end a run of four straight defeats as they held the 10 men of high-flying Aldershot in a 1-1 draw.

Bernard Mensah struck a post for Aldershot after 11 minutes, but the visitors were a man down midway through the first half when Jim Kellerman saw red for a foul on Ross Stearn.

The Shots regrouped and took a deserved lead in the 42nd minute when Idris Kanu latched on to a through pass and poked the ball under Ryan Clarke.

But in the second half Eastleigh's extra man began to tell as they pushed forward and, with 10 minutes left, McAllister fired home from close range after getting on to the end of a flick-on.

That was enough to earn Eastleigh their first point in five outings, while Aldershot extended their unbeaten run to 10 games.

Line-ups

Eastleigh

  • 31Clarke
  • 20Hoyte
  • 3Green
  • 33GarrettSubstituted forMatthewsat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 24ObileyeBooked at 75mins
  • 36Strevens
  • 27Johnson
  • 14Togwell
  • 18Wilson
  • 19McAllisterBooked at 67mins
  • 11StearnSubstituted forConstableat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Close
  • 9Constable
  • 12Matthews
  • 17Muggleton
  • 29Odoffin

Aldershot

  • 1Cole
  • 3Straker
  • 11MensahSubstituted forFenelonat 55'minutes
  • 12AlexanderSubstituted forArnoldat 90'minutes
  • 5Evans
  • 16Gallagher
  • 9Rendell
  • 17KellermanBooked at 25mins
  • 22Reynolds
  • 20Benyu
  • 19Kanu

Substitutes

  • 2Arnold
  • 7Fenelon
  • 10McClure
  • 21Giles
  • 25Smith
Referee:
Adam Bromley
Attendance:
2,522

Live Text

Match ends, Eastleigh 1, Aldershot Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Eastleigh 1, Aldershot Town 1.

Booking

Sam Matthews (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Sam Muggleton (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Nick Arnold replaces Cheye Alexander.

Goal!

Goal! Eastleigh 1, Aldershot Town 1. Craig McAllister (Eastleigh).

Booking

Ayo Obileye (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Sam Matthews replaces Tyler Garrett.

Booking

James Constable (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. James Constable replaces Ross Stearn.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Shamir Fenelon replaces Bernard Mensah.

Second Half

Second Half begins Eastleigh 0, Aldershot Town 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Eastleigh 0, Aldershot Town 1.

Goal!

Goal! Eastleigh 0, Aldershot Town 1. Idris Kanu (Aldershot Town).

Dismissal

Jim Kellerman (Aldershot Town) is shown the red card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories