Eastleigh 1-1 Aldershot Town

Craig McAllister's late goal saw Eastleigh end a run of four straight defeats as they held the 10 men of high-flying Aldershot in a 1-1 draw.

Bernard Mensah struck a post for Aldershot after 11 minutes, but the visitors were a man down midway through the first half when Jim Kellerman saw red for a foul on Ross Stearn.

The Shots regrouped and took a deserved lead in the 42nd minute when Idris Kanu latched on to a through pass and poked the ball under Ryan Clarke.

But in the second half Eastleigh's extra man began to tell as they pushed forward and, with 10 minutes left, McAllister fired home from close range after getting on to the end of a flick-on.

That was enough to earn Eastleigh their first point in five outings, while Aldershot extended their unbeaten run to 10 games.

Report supplied by the Press Association.