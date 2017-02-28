Close menu
National League
WokingWoking1DoverDover Athletic0

Woking 1-0 Dover Athletic

Last updated on .From the section National League

Max Kretzschmar's goal midway through the second half gave relegation-threatened Woking a crucial 1-0 National League win against play-off-chasing Dover at Kingfield Stadium.

Woking started brightly, but Dover had several chances to take the lead towards the end of the first half. Firstly, Joe Healy picked out Ross Lafayette with a neat pass, but the former Luton striker shot wide 10 minutes before the break. A minute later Healy's angled drive struck the underside of the crossbar.

The home side rode their luck again in the 40th minute when Aswad Thomas delivered a pinpoint cross only for Ricky Modeste to head the ball wide.

The Whites started the second half as they ended the first as Lafayette shot wide from outside the area and in the 52nd minute Woking's Ismail Yakubu nearly scored an own goal with a header which clipped the top of the bar.

The Cards nearly took the lead in the 63rd minute when the unmarked Terell Thomas headed over from a corner. However, three minutes later the hosts broke the deadlock as Jake Caprice turned Aswad Thomas and his ball to substitute Charlie Carter was tapped in by Kretzschmar.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Woking

  • 1Poke
  • 2Caprice
  • 3Thomas
  • 4Jones
  • 5Saah
  • 6Yakubu
  • 26Arthur
  • 14SaraivaSubstituted forCarterat 63'minutes
  • 9Ugwu
  • 22Ferdinand
  • 15KretzschmarSubstituted forBonneat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Ralph
  • 12Carter
  • 16Lewis
  • 18Hall
  • 23Bonne

Dover

  • 18Arnold
  • 2Magri
  • 32Deverdics
  • 26Healy
  • 3Thomas
  • 15GrimesBooked at 83mins
  • 21N'Gala
  • 6Orlu
  • 25LafayetteBooked at 54minsSubstituted forEmmanuelat 75'minutes
  • 9Miller
  • 7ModesteSubstituted forHurstat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Essam
  • 11Pinnock
  • 16Sterling
  • 17Emmanuel
  • 27Hurst
Referee:
Dean Treleaven
Attendance:
1,092

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Woking 1, Dover Athletic 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Woking 1, Dover Athletic 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Woking. Macauley Bonne replaces Max Kretzschmar.

  4. Booking

    Jamie Grimes (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Dover Athletic. James Hurst replaces Ricky Modeste.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Dover Athletic. Moses Emmanuel replaces Ross Lafayette.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Woking 1, Dover Athletic 0. Max Kretzschmar (Woking).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Woking. Charlie Carter replaces Fabio Saraiva.

  9. Booking

    Ross Lafayette (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Second Half

    Second Half begins Woking 0, Dover Athletic 0.

  11. Half Time

    First Half ends, Woking 0, Dover Athletic 0.

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City31214662313167
2Dag & Red33204959372264
3Forest Green33189668422663
4Tranmere32196747272063
5Dover331851067481959
6Aldershot34169947311657
7Gateshead341510958362255
8Barrow321412650321854
9Macclesfield321651145311453
10Wrexham351310123542-749
11Chester341210125247546
12Bromley34136154251-945
13Boreham Wood331110123332143
14Solihull Moors34127154549-443
15Eastleigh341012124345-242
16Sutton United31116143543-839
17Braintree33108153551-1638
18Torquay3498173848-1035
19Guiseley3498174154-1335
20Woking3497184864-1634
21Maidstone United3497183861-2334
22Southport3487193871-3331
23North Ferriby United3593232152-3130
24York33513153052-2228
View full National League table

Top Stories