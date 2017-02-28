Woking 1-0 Dover Athletic

Max Kretzschmar's goal midway through the second half gave relegation-threatened Woking a crucial 1-0 National League win against play-off-chasing Dover at Kingfield Stadium.

Woking started brightly, but Dover had several chances to take the lead towards the end of the first half. Firstly, Joe Healy picked out Ross Lafayette with a neat pass, but the former Luton striker shot wide 10 minutes before the break. A minute later Healy's angled drive struck the underside of the crossbar.

The home side rode their luck again in the 40th minute when Aswad Thomas delivered a pinpoint cross only for Ricky Modeste to head the ball wide.

The Whites started the second half as they ended the first as Lafayette shot wide from outside the area and in the 52nd minute Woking's Ismail Yakubu nearly scored an own goal with a header which clipped the top of the bar.

The Cards nearly took the lead in the 63rd minute when the unmarked Terell Thomas headed over from a corner. However, three minutes later the hosts broke the deadlock as Jake Caprice turned Aswad Thomas and his ball to substitute Charlie Carter was tapped in by Kretzschmar.

Report supplied by the Press Association.