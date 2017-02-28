Tranmere Rovers P-P Forest Green Rovers

National League
A match at Prenton Park has been postponed because of poor weather conditions for the first time since the 2012-13 season

Tranmere Rovers' National League game against Forest Green Rovers has been postponed after the pitch at Prenton Park failed a pre-match inspection.

The match was scheduled to begin at 19:45 GMT on Tuesday, but heavy rain has made the pitch unplayable.

A new date for the National League fixture is yet to be confirmed.

The two sides are level on points, vying for promotion in fourth and third place respectively and are four points behind leaders Lincoln City.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City31214662313167
2Dag & Red33204959372264
3Forest Green33189668422663
4Tranmere32196747272063
5Dover331851067481959
6Aldershot34169947311657
7Gateshead341510958362255
8Barrow321412650321854
9Macclesfield321651145311453
10Wrexham351310123542-749
11Chester341210125247546
12Bromley34136154251-945
13Boreham Wood331110123332143
14Solihull Moors34127154549-443
15Eastleigh341012124345-242
16Sutton United31116143543-839
17Braintree33108153551-1638
18Torquay3498173848-1035
19Guiseley3498174154-1335
20Woking3497184864-1634
21Maidstone United3497183861-2334
22Southport3487193871-3331
23North Ferriby United3593232152-3130
24York33513153052-2228
