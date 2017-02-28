Tranmere Rovers P-P Forest Green Rovers

A match at Prenton Park has been postponed because of poor weather conditions for the first time since the 2012-13 season

Tranmere Rovers' National League game against Forest Green Rovers has been postponed after the pitch at Prenton Park failed a pre-match inspection.

The match was scheduled to begin at 19:45 GMT on Tuesday, but heavy rain has made the pitch unplayable.

A new date for the National League fixture is yet to be confirmed.

The two sides are level on points, vying for promotion in fourth and third place respectively and are four points behind leaders Lincoln City.