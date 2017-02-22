Dean Brett: Cowdenbeath defender banned over 'offensive tweets'

Dean Brett has spent his entire career at Cowdenbeath

Cowdenbeath defender Dean Brett will serve an immediate four-match ban after being found in breach of Scottish FA disciplinary rules on social media.

Brett, 24, has been given a further four-game ban, which is suspended for 12 months.

Cowdenbeath said: "The SFA investigated Dean Brett's Twitter account re: alleged offensive tweets.

"We can now confirm the final determination has now been received and accepted from that tribunal."

The Scottish League Two club explained the SFA investigated Brett's Twitter account after "complaints from two organisations concerned with equality issues".

And Cowdenbeath's website statement continued: "Following a hearing at Hampden Park, the tribunal found that between 23 May, 2016 and 5 November, 2016 Dean made comments upon a social networking site, namely Twitter, that were of a discriminatory, and offensive nature, based upon sexual orientation as well as comments that were otherwise of an offensive nature."

The tribunal also ruled that Brett had to delete the tweets and have "training upon the use of social media and equality issues".

Brett is also being investigated by the SFA over an alleged 2,787 bets he placed. The governing body prohibits any gambling on football for people working within the Scottish game.

The defender has been suspended by the club.