Gary Taylor-Fletcher: Former Blackpool forward's new chapter at Bangor City

Gary Taylor-Fletcher scored Blackpool's second goal in the 2010 Championship play-off final against Cardiff

Having been a key member of Blackpool's brief but extraordinary adventure in the Premier League, Gary Taylor-Fletcher is hoping to achieve success in the Welsh Premier League at Bangor City.

Taylor-Fletcher was part of Ian Holloway's side which spent one unforgettable and eventful season in English football's top flight in 2010-11.

Six years on and the former Leicester City player linked up with Ian Dawes' Bangor in January after a short-term deal at League Two Accrington Stanley ended.

The 35-year-old signed an 18-month contract with the three-times Welsh champions and has also taken on the role of player assistant-manager.

"It was an easy decision," Taylor-Fletcher told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"I wanted to carry on playing but was also looking at the next stage of my career, going into coaching and doing my A licence.

"I jumped at the chance and came down for a few games and at first it was just to get some games, get some fitness so we could both have a look.

Gary Taylor-Fletcher spent two years with Leicester City

"After that first game in the Welsh Cup against Llandudno, we came to an agreement pretty quickly."

Taylor-Fletcher scored on his debut in the 4-0 win over Llandudno which secured a quarter-final tie at holders Welsh Premier League leaders The New Saints.

Saints have secured the domestic Welsh treble for the past two seasons and Taylor-Fletcher said Craig Harrison's side have set the benchmark for other clubs.

"It gives everyone else something to strive to," added the former Huddersfield Town, Lincoln City and Leyton Orient player.

"We're looking next year at going full-time because we want to give them a battle and try and establish ourselves in the league.

"Them being the only full-time team does take its toll and does give them a little more time to work on things.

"It gives the Welsh Premier League something to strive to."

It was a Welsh club, Cardiff City, that Taylor-Fletcher's Blackpool beat in the 2009-10 Championship play-off final.

Taylor-Fletcher scored in a dramatic game against the Bluebirds at Wembley as they came back from behind to secure promotion to the Premier League.

"For a footballer for so long, working my way through non-league, that was the time when I reached my dream to get to the top-flight," Taylor-Fletcher added.

"The way it happened in the final, going behind twice and then getting the goal myself and then taking the lead and going on to win to get the Premier League was unbelievable."

Bangor City's trip to New Saints is one of Saturday's Welsh Cup quarter-final ties. Full details of this season's competition can be found here.