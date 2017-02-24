Scotland women all full-time ahead of Euro 2017 finals

Scotland captain Gemma Fay is among the players who will benefit from the new funding

Scotland's home-based players are being funded to go full-time as they prepare for the Women's Euro 2017 finals.

A package agreed between the Scottish Football Partnership, Sport Scotland and energy firm SSE will provide finances until the tournament is over.

Around half the squad are expected to benefit from the scheme.

Scotland's women will be competing at a major finals for the first time this summer and are in the same group as England, Spain and Portugal.

The championship in the Netherlands begins on 16 July, with the final on 6 August.

Scotland meet England in the opening game of Group D on Wednesday, 19 July.

Head coach Anna Signeul welcomed the initiative, saying: "It's a strong statement from all three parties that they care about the women's game in Scotland and are willing to help the players improve.

"We feel we have support from everyone and that will help us going into the Euros.

"To have our best domestic players on the same playing field as their team-mates who are full-time professionals is really important. It offers equal opportunity and will stand us in good stead ahead of July."