Match ends, Lille 2, Bordeaux 3.
Lille v Bordeaux
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Lille
- 1Enyeama
- 2CorchiaBooked at 89mins
- 18Beria
- 22Alonso
- 15PalmieriBooked at 80mins
- 6AmadouBooked at 40mins
- 8da Silva RochaBooked at 66mins
- 11BautheacSubstituted forÉderat 45'minutes
- 9BenziaSubstituted forRony Lopesat 60'minutes
- 7El Ghazi
- 12de PrevilleSubstituted forMavubaat 81'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 4dos Santos Magalhães
- 10Kishna
- 16Maignan
- 17Rony Lopes
- 19Éder
- 24Mavuba
- 27Sliti
Bordeaux
- 16Carrasso
- 2GajicBooked at 90mins
- 4JovanovicSubstituted forMenezat 75'minutes
- 5Pallois
- 3Contento
- 23VadaBooked at 42minsSubstituted forPlasilat 61'minutes
- 14Toulalan
- 13Sankhare
- 25Silva de OliveiraSubstituted forOunasat 75'minutes
- 24Laborde
- 11Kamano
Substitutes
- 1Bernardoni
- 6Lewczuk
- 7Menez
- 8Arambarri
- 17Ounas
- 18Plasil
- 21Pellenard
- Referee:
- Sébastien Desiage
- Attendance:
- 28,772
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away9
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lille 2, Bordeaux 3.
Corner, Lille. Conceded by Francois Kamano.
Booking
Milan Gajic (Bordeaux) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Eder (Lille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Milan Gajic (Bordeaux).
Dismissal
Rio Mavuba (Lille) is shown the red card.
Booking
Rio Mavuba (Lille) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Anwar El Ghazi (Lille).
Diego Contento (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Gaetan Laborde (Bordeaux) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt saved. Francois Kamano (Bordeaux) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jérémy Menez.
Booking
Sébastien Corchia (Lille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sébastien Corchia (Lille).
Francois Kamano (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Diego Contento (Bordeaux) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jérémy Menez.
Foul by Rony Lopes (Lille).
Milan Gajic (Bordeaux) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Anwar El Ghazi (Lille).
Diego Contento (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Lille 2, Bordeaux 3. Adam Ounas (Bordeaux) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Gaetan Laborde.
Substitution
Substitution, Lille. Rio Mavuba replaces Nicolas de Preville.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Julian Palmieri (Lille).
Goal!
Goal! Lille 2, Bordeaux 2. Adam Ounas (Bordeaux) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jérémy Menez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Vincent Enyeama.
Attempt saved. Francois Kamano (Bordeaux) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Xeka.
Attempt missed. Nicolas de Preville (Lille) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rony Lopes.
Substitution
Substitution, Bordeaux. Jérémy Menez replaces Vukasin Jovanovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Bordeaux. Adam Ounas replaces Malcom.
Franck Beria (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Francois Kamano (Bordeaux).
Offside, Bordeaux. Gaetan Laborde tries a through ball, but Younousse Sankhare is caught offside.
Foul by Nicolas de Preville (Lille).
Jaroslav Plasil (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Sébastien Corchia (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Francois Kamano (Bordeaux).
Foul by Anwar El Ghazi (Lille).
Malcom (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Lille 2, Bordeaux 1. Eder (Lille) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.