French Ligue 1
Lille2Bordeaux3

Lille v Bordeaux

Line-ups

Lille

  • 1Enyeama
  • 2CorchiaBooked at 89mins
  • 18Beria
  • 22Alonso
  • 15PalmieriBooked at 80mins
  • 6AmadouBooked at 40mins
  • 8da Silva RochaBooked at 66mins
  • 11BautheacSubstituted forÉderat 45'minutes
  • 9BenziaSubstituted forRony Lopesat 60'minutes
  • 7El Ghazi
  • 12de PrevilleSubstituted forMavubaat 81'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 4dos Santos Magalhães
  • 10Kishna
  • 16Maignan
  • 17Rony Lopes
  • 19Éder
  • 24Mavuba
  • 27Sliti

Bordeaux

  • 16Carrasso
  • 2GajicBooked at 90mins
  • 4JovanovicSubstituted forMenezat 75'minutes
  • 5Pallois
  • 3Contento
  • 23VadaBooked at 42minsSubstituted forPlasilat 61'minutes
  • 14Toulalan
  • 13Sankhare
  • 25Silva de OliveiraSubstituted forOunasat 75'minutes
  • 24Laborde
  • 11Kamano

Substitutes

  • 1Bernardoni
  • 6Lewczuk
  • 7Menez
  • 8Arambarri
  • 17Ounas
  • 18Plasil
  • 21Pellenard
Referee:
Sébastien Desiage
Attendance:
28,772

Match Stats

Home TeamLilleAway TeamBordeaux
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home7
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away9
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Lille 2, Bordeaux 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Lille 2, Bordeaux 3.

Corner, Lille. Conceded by Francois Kamano.

Booking

Milan Gajic (Bordeaux) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Eder (Lille) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Milan Gajic (Bordeaux).

Dismissal

Rio Mavuba (Lille) is shown the red card.

Booking

Rio Mavuba (Lille) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Anwar El Ghazi (Lille).

Diego Contento (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Gaetan Laborde (Bordeaux) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.

Attempt saved. Francois Kamano (Bordeaux) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jérémy Menez.

Booking

Sébastien Corchia (Lille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Sébastien Corchia (Lille).

Francois Kamano (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Diego Contento (Bordeaux) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jérémy Menez.

Foul by Rony Lopes (Lille).

Milan Gajic (Bordeaux) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Anwar El Ghazi (Lille).

Diego Contento (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Lille 2, Bordeaux 3. Adam Ounas (Bordeaux) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Gaetan Laborde.

Substitution

Substitution, Lille. Rio Mavuba replaces Nicolas de Preville.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Julian Palmieri (Lille).

Goal!

Goal! Lille 2, Bordeaux 2. Adam Ounas (Bordeaux) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jérémy Menez with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Vincent Enyeama.

Attempt saved. Francois Kamano (Bordeaux) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Xeka.

Attempt missed. Nicolas de Preville (Lille) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rony Lopes.

Substitution

Substitution, Bordeaux. Jérémy Menez replaces Vukasin Jovanovic.

Substitution

Substitution, Bordeaux. Adam Ounas replaces Malcom.

Franck Beria (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Francois Kamano (Bordeaux).

Offside, Bordeaux. Gaetan Laborde tries a through ball, but Younousse Sankhare is caught offside.

Foul by Nicolas de Preville (Lille).

Jaroslav Plasil (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Sébastien Corchia (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Francois Kamano (Bordeaux).

Foul by Anwar El Ghazi (Lille).

Malcom (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Lille 2, Bordeaux 1. Eder (Lille) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Monaco27195378255362
2Nice27178244212359
3PSG26175450183256
4Lyon251411049311843
5Bordeaux2711973533242
6Saint-Étienne26109731211039
7Marseille2611693531439
8Rennes279992631-536
9Toulouse2798103128335
10Guingamp2797113135-434
11Angers2796122533-833
12Nantes2696112235-1333
13Montpellier2788113945-632
14Lille2785142635-929
15Nancy2777131834-1628
16Caen2684142643-1728
17Metz2586112545-2028
18Dijon2769123744-727
19Bastia2658132236-1423
20Lorient2764172753-2622
View full French Ligue 1 table

