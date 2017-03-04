Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 2, Cardiff City 1.
Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Cardiff City
Substitute Yeni Ngbakoto created one goal and scored another as QPR came from behind to beat Cardiff City and ruin Bluebirds manager Neil Warnock's return to Loftus Road.
Sol Bamba's header just before the interval put the Welsh side ahead.
But Rangers levelled when Ngbakoto smashed the ball in after a fine team move and final pass from Jamie Mackie.
Matt Smith headed the winner from Ngbakoto's corner - the striker's third goal in four since joining in January.
QPR's third win in four took them nine points clear of the relegation zone and just three behind Cardiff, but their prospects of building positively on their recent good form looked bleak at the break despite having the better of the first-half openings.
Conor Washington struck the post with the home side's best chance, but the visitors led through Bamba's header from an inviting Craig Noone corner.
Kenneth Zohore almost made it 2-0 when his shot had to be cleared off the line by Joel Lynch.
But French winger Ngbakoto changed the game, slotting home the equaliser and then teeing up Smith's header to ensure QPR could mark the 50th anniversary of their League Cup win as a Division Three side with a victory.
Queens Park Rangers boss Ian Holloway:
"Today, honouring the people who are famous to all us QPR people, to have them here and to come out and win, I'm delighted.
"We came from behind and sometimes you need your substitutes to do it. Yeni's first goal was a great move and that gave us the impetus to go and get another one.
"Neil (Warnock) will be fuming, but there wasn't a lot between us and I did feel our substitutes coming off the bench made the difference for us, and I'm delighted for them."
Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock:
"I've been saying for months we're not going to do it - if we can't win here when we dominate like that we're not going to make the play-offs.
"We were 1-0 up and really should have scored two or three goals in the second half. To then give them a chance is very disappointing.
"But to get where we are has been fabulous. The lads have really done well for me.
"We're looking to next season. I'm learning all the time - I saw one or two things today which is really helping me to decide what I'm going to do at the end of the season."
Line-ups
QPR
- 1Smithies
- 5Onuoha
- 4Hall
- 6Lynch
- 24PerchBooked at 88mins
- 21LuongoBooked at 40minsSubstituted forMorrisonat 76'minutes
- 10GossSubstituted forN'Gbakotoat 58'minutes
- 3Bidwell
- 12MackieSubstituted forWszolekat 81'minutes
- 9Washington
- 17Smith
Substitutes
- 13Ingram
- 15Wszolek
- 23N'Gbakoto
- 29Furlong
- 40Sylla
- 41Manning
- 49Morrison
Cardiff
- 1McGregor
- 16ConnollySubstituted forBennettat 86'minutes
- 4MorrisonBooked at 66mins
- 14Bamba
- 6Richards
- 11NooneSubstituted forPilkingtonat 72'minutes
- 17GunnarssonSubstituted forHalfordat 90'minutes
- 8Ralls
- 24K Harris
- 33Hoilett
- 26Zohore
Substitutes
- 3Bennett
- 7Whittingham
- 12John
- 13Pilkington
- 15Halford
- 28Murphy
- 31M Harris
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 15,103
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 2, Cardiff City 1.
Ravel Morrison (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Morrison (Cardiff City).
Foul by Ravel Morrison (Queens Park Rangers).
Greg Halford (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Alex Smithies (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Morrison (Cardiff City).
Attempt blocked. Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Ralls.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Greg Halford replaces Aron Gunnarsson.
Foul by Ravel Morrison (Queens Park Rangers).
Joe Bennett (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
James Perch (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by James Perch (Queens Park Rangers).
Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matt Smith (Queens Park Rangers).
Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Matt Smith (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sean Morrison (Cardiff City).
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Joe Bennett replaces Matthew Connolly.
Foul by Grant Hall (Queens Park Rangers).
Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kadeem Harris following a corner.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Joel Lynch.
Goal!
Own Goal by Jazz Richards, Cardiff City. Queens Park Rangers 2, Cardiff City 1.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Anthony Pilkington.
Attempt saved. Yeni N'Gbakoto (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Ravel Morrison (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Pawel Wszolek replaces Jamie Mackie.
Yeni N'Gbakoto (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City).
Jake Bidwell (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City).
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Ravel Morrison replaces Massimo Luongo.
Attempt missed. Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Perch.
Grant Hall (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City).
Foul by Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers).