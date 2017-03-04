Huddersfield Town 1-3 Newcastle United

Daryl Murphy's goal was his fourth in 10 appearances for Newcastle

Newcastle moved five points clear at the top of the Championship with victory at third-placed Huddersfield.

With second-placed Brighton losing at Nottingham Forest, Newcastle knew a win would extend their lead and give them an 11-point cushion over the Terriers.

Matt Ritchie put the Magpies in front from the penalty spot and Daryl Murphy made it two with an angled finish.

Aaron Mooy pulled one back from the spot but Dwight Gayle tapped in after substitute keeper Joel Coleman's slip.

Newcastle had to work hard for their victory, which was watched by a record league crowd at the John Smith's Stadium of 23,213.

And they had to withstand tremendous pressure from David Wagner's side to follow up Tuesday's win at fellow promotion challengers Brighton with another three points.

Huddersfield, who dominated possession, started brightly but fell behind when Ritchie was tripped by Nakhi Wells in the box and picked himself up to send keeper Danny Ward the wrong way from the spot.

Michael Hefele headed wide and Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow saved well from Philip Billing as the hosts went close to an equaliser.

But they instead fell further behind when Murphy beat the offside trap and nicked the ball away from Ward before slotting in through the keeper's legs from a tight angle.

The Terriers had to bring on Coleman for Ward, who picked up a thigh injury, at the break but they camped in the Magpies' half and deservedly pulled one back when Jonjo Shelvey brought down Elias Kachunga and Mooy coolly scored from the spot.

But substitute Gayle, fit again after a hamstring injury, settled it for Newcastle, who now travel to fifth-placed Reading on Tuesday, in stoppage time when he tapped into an open goal after Coleman slipped when trying to head a long punt clear as he retreated after going up for a Huddersfield corner.

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "I'm not sure about the first penalty. I think there was a handball before it and for the second goal Danny Ward touched the ball and had it under control and he got attacked.

"Ward then got a knock and we had to take him off at half-time. So many situations went against us. I told the players I have no complaints and I am very proud.

"We can leave this result behind us very quickly. There are some very smart and intelligent players in the dressing room and they know we were very unlucky."

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez: "We now have to play Reading and there are still a lot of points to play for. We just get ready for the next game.

"I was really pleased with everyone. Huddersfield have some good players and we knew what to expect from this game.

"It does not matter whether you have a game plan if you don't have the players. The players gave everything."