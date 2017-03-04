Close menu
Championship
Bristol CityBristol City0BurtonBurton Albion0

Bristol City 0-0 Burton Albion

Lloyd Dyer
Lloyd Dyer goes close to breaking the deadlock for Burton

Bristol City slipped into the Championship relegation zone as they were held to a goalless draw by fellow strugglers Burton.

Lee Tomlin blasted a second-half penalty over the bar, after John Mousinho hauled down Aden Flint.

Aaron Wilbraham's header did find the net, but was ruled out for pushing, and City have now not won for five games.

Lloyd Dyer had a golden chance to give Burton the points, but somehow missed an open goal from a couple of yards.

The result heaped more pressure on City head coach Lee Johnson, whose side had plenty of chances to win and have now tasted victory just once in 16 league games.

The Robins made a fast start with Tomlin's volley hitting the bar before Joe Bryan's shot was fumbled around the post by Burton keeper Joe McLaughlin.

But Burton, who have lost just once on their last four away trips, had their chances, too, as Marvin Sordell brought two smart saves from Fabian Giefer.

Cauley Woodrow twice went close for Burton late on before a scramble in the Brewers goalmouth brought three goal-line clearances.

But the visitors held on to stretch their unbeaten league run to four games, keeping them in 19th place, three points clear of the relegation zone, while City dropped a place to 22nd, a point off safety.

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson:

"I don't know how we didn't score, but clearly we have to stop running over black cats.

"Lee Tomlin reckons the ground gave way under him as he went to strike the penalty and we scored a good goal just before half-time, only to have it ruled out.

"I can't find much fault with the performance other than we didn't stick the ball in the back of the net.

Johnson on his future at Bristol City: "Nothing has changed as far as I am concerned and I will go ahead in preparing for Norwich City on Tuesday night.

"The fans were really supportive today and I understand their frustration at the final whistle. The players gave everything and we just needed a break in front of goal."

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough:

"We may not be as good as some of the other teams, but there is nothing wrong with our spirit.

"The players put bodies on the line, which is the least we must do if we are to compete in the Championship.

"I haven't seen the penalty incident again, but it looked harsh at the time. For a goalless draw, the game certainly didn't lack incident."

Line-ups

Bristol City

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 33Giefer
  • 42Wright
  • 4Flint
  • 23Magnusson
  • 32Cotterill
  • 7Smith
  • 6O'NeilBooked at 12mins
  • 3Bryan
  • 14ReidSubstituted forTaylorat 60'minutes
  • 18WilbrahamSubstituted forDjuricat 60'minutes
  • 10TomlinSubstituted forPatersonat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fielding
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 12Taylor
  • 20Paterson
  • 21Pack
  • 22Djuric
  • 31Hegeler

Burton

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1McLaughlin
  • 3BrayfordBooked at 67mins
  • 4MousinhoBooked at 66mins
  • 6Turner
  • 2Flanagan
  • 9SordellSubstituted forPalmerat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 24Christensen
  • 30MurphyBooked at 39minsSubstituted forMcFadzeanat 82'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 36Irvine
  • 11DyerSubstituted forVarneyat 77'minutes
  • 12Woodrow

Substitutes

  • 5McFadzean
  • 7Williamson
  • 13Bywater
  • 15Naylor
  • 16Palmer
  • 18Miller
  • 19Varney
Referee:
Graham Scott
Attendance:
17,914

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol CityAway TeamBurton
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home21
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bristol City 0, Burton Albion 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bristol City 0, Burton Albion 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Aden Flint (Bristol City).

  4. Post update

    Jackson Irvine (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. David Cotterill (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Milan Djuric (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by John Mousinho (Burton Albion).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Milan Djuric (Bristol City).

  9. Post update

    Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Booking

    Matthew Palmer (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    David Cotterill (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Luke Varney (Burton Albion).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  14. Booking

    Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Milan Djuric (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion).

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aden Flint (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Cotterill with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Ben Turner.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aden Flint (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Cotterill.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newcastle35244769294076
2Brighton35218658312771
3Huddersfield3420594539665
4Leeds352041149351464
5Reading35196104946363
6Sheff Wed351871047341361
7Fulham341511859401956
8Norwich35157136053752
9Preston351410114744352
10Derby35149123832651
11Barnsley35148135350350
12Cardiff35137154851-346
13Aston Villa351112123538-345
14Brentford34128145149244
15Ipswich351013123643-743
16QPR35127163949-1043
17Birmingham351110143752-1543
18Nottm Forest35117174958-940
19Burton35910163447-1337
20Blackburn3499163950-1136
21Wolves3398164046-635
22Bristol City3597194452-834
23Wigan35710183041-1131
24Rotherham3545263279-4717
View full Championship table

