Bristol City 0-0 Burton Albion

Lloyd Dyer goes close to breaking the deadlock for Burton

Bristol City slipped into the Championship relegation zone as they were held to a goalless draw by fellow strugglers Burton.

Lee Tomlin blasted a second-half penalty over the bar, after John Mousinho hauled down Aden Flint.

Aaron Wilbraham's header did find the net, but was ruled out for pushing, and City have now not won for five games.

Lloyd Dyer had a golden chance to give Burton the points, but somehow missed an open goal from a couple of yards.

The result heaped more pressure on City head coach Lee Johnson, whose side had plenty of chances to win and have now tasted victory just once in 16 league games.

The Robins made a fast start with Tomlin's volley hitting the bar before Joe Bryan's shot was fumbled around the post by Burton keeper Joe McLaughlin.

But Burton, who have lost just once on their last four away trips, had their chances, too, as Marvin Sordell brought two smart saves from Fabian Giefer.

Cauley Woodrow twice went close for Burton late on before a scramble in the Brewers goalmouth brought three goal-line clearances.

But the visitors held on to stretch their unbeaten league run to four games, keeping them in 19th place, three points clear of the relegation zone, while City dropped a place to 22nd, a point off safety.

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson:

"I don't know how we didn't score, but clearly we have to stop running over black cats.

"Lee Tomlin reckons the ground gave way under him as he went to strike the penalty and we scored a good goal just before half-time, only to have it ruled out.

"I can't find much fault with the performance other than we didn't stick the ball in the back of the net.

Johnson on his future at Bristol City: "Nothing has changed as far as I am concerned and I will go ahead in preparing for Norwich City on Tuesday night.

"The fans were really supportive today and I understand their frustration at the final whistle. The players gave everything and we just needed a break in front of goal."

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough:

"We may not be as good as some of the other teams, but there is nothing wrong with our spirit.

"The players put bodies on the line, which is the least we must do if we are to compete in the Championship.

"I haven't seen the penalty incident again, but it looked harsh at the time. For a goalless draw, the game certainly didn't lack incident."