Barcelona 5-0 Celta Vigo
Lionel Messi scored two superb individual goals as Barcelona produced an archetypal display to see off Celta Vigo and return to the top of La Liga.
Outbound coach Luis Enrique watched his Barca run Celta ragged with great interplay in attack and high pressing.
Messi made it 1-0 when he ran 45 yards and slotted in, before Neymar scored with a superb dinked finish.
Barca increased their lead with strikes from Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti before another solo effort from Messi.
It was a performance which Barca are renowned for but one that has been rarely seen this season. If they produce a similar display against Paris St-Germain on Wednesday then they have a great chance of overturning what seems an insurmountable 4-0 deficit.
Messi sent Barcelona on their way in the 24th minute.
The Argentine's turn as he set off for goal was reminiscent of countryman Diego Maradona's when he scored that dazzling solo goal against England at World Cup '86. Messi had fewer defenders to navigate past, with Gustavo Cabral and Sergi Gomez failing to dislodge the ball from the diminutive forward before he fired past Sergio Alvarez.
Neymar then produced the best finish of the night when he converted Messi's through-ball with the deftest of touches.
Rakitic slotted in the third in the 57th minute when Rafinha's heavy touch in the area fell into his path before defender Umtiti grabbed his first in Barcelona colours with a poked finish from Messi's square ball.
The Barcelona magician then capped of a great night for both himself and his team when he cut inside from the right and sold a dummy before firing in through the legs of Facundo Roncaglia.
Enrique's side lead by a point from Real Madrid, who defeated Eibar 4-1 earlier on Saturday. Real also have a game in hand on their bitter rivals.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 3Piqué
- 23Umtiti
- 18Alba
- 12Rafinha
- 20RobertoSubstituted forIniestaat 67'minutes
- 5BusquetsBooked at 20minsSubstituted forMascheranoat 61'minutes
- 4Rakitic
- 10Messi
- 9Suárez
- 11NeymarSubstituted forD Suárezat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 6D Suárez
- 7Turan
- 8Iniesta
- 13Cillessen
- 14Mascherano
- 17Alcácer
- 19Digne
Celta Vigo
- 1Álvarez
- 24Roncaglia
- 22CabralBooked at 36mins
- 20GómezBooked at 49mins
- 19Castro Otto
- 18WassSubstituted forDíazat 68'minutes
- 6RadojaBooked at 38mins
- 2Mallo
- 10Iago Aspas
- 7BongondaSubstituted forSistoat 51'minutes
- 9GuidettiSubstituted forSánchez Ruizat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Díaz
- 11Sisto
- 12Beauvue
- 16Sánchez Ruiz
- 21Planas
- 25Rossi
- 27Villar
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 77,117
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 5, Celta de Vigo 0.
Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Javier Mascherano.
Attempt saved. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jozabed.
Attempt missed. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergi Gómez following a fast break.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nemanja Radoja (Celta de Vigo).
Attempt saved. Denis Suárez (Barcelona) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nemanja Radoja (Celta de Vigo).
Rafinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonny (Celta de Vigo).
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rafinha with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nemanja Radoja.
Attempt missed. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Sergio Álvarez.
Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Denis Suárez replaces Neymar.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Marcelo Díaz replaces Daniel Wass.
Rafinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Facundo Roncaglia (Celta de Vigo).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Andrés Iniesta replaces Sergi Roberto.
Attempt missed. Daniel Wass (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Iago Aspas following a fast break.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 5, Celta de Vigo 0. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Jozabed replaces John Guidetti.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 4, Celta de Vigo 0. Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Javier Mascherano replaces Sergio Busquets.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jonny.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 3, Celta de Vigo 0. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rafinha.
Offside, Barcelona. Sergio Busquets tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Pione Sisto replaces Theo Bongonda.
Attempt missed. Neymar (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rafinha following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Sergi Gómez.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Sergio Álvarez.
Attempt saved. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Sergi Gómez (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.