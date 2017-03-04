Cologne 0-3 Bayern Munich

German Bundesliga
Köln0Bayern Munich3

Javi Martinez
Javi Martinez's goal was his first since November 2015

Bayern Munich moved seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a comfortable victory at Cologne.

Javi Martinez turned home Arturo Vidal's cross for the opening goal, with Juan Bernat lashing home early in the second half.

Franck Ribery fired in a third late on to secure the victory.

Carlo Ancelotti's Bayern have widened the gap between them and second-placed RB Leipzig, who drew 2-2 at Augsburg on Friday night.

Elsewhere in Saturday's games, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his 74th and 75th Bundesliga goals for Borussia Dortmund as they beat Bayer Leverkusen 6-2.

Wolfsburg, in their first match under ex-Arsenal academy boss Andries Jonker, drew 1-1 at Mainz. Hoffenheim beat Ingolstadt 5-2 and Max Kruse scored twice as Werder Bremen beat bottom side Darmstadt 2-0.

Line-ups

Köln

  • 18Kessler
  • 16Olkowski
  • 4SörensenSubstituted forMarohat 56'minutes
  • 2Subotic
  • 34Rausch
  • 17ClemensSubstituted forRudnevsat 63'minutes
  • 6HögerSubstituted forJojicat 73'minutes
  • 3Heintz
  • 11Zoller
  • 13Osako
  • 27Modeste

Substitutes

  • 5Maroh
  • 8Jojic
  • 9Rudnevs
  • 24Klünter
  • 30Hartel
  • 32Ciftci
  • 35Müller

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 21Lahm
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 27Alaba
  • 18BernatBooked at 79mins
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 23VidalBooked at 34minsSubstituted forKimmichat 73'minutes
  • 29ComanSubstituted forFerreira de Souzaat 82'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forRibéryat 52'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 5Hummels
  • 7Ribéry
  • 10Robben
  • 13Ferreira de Souza
  • 14Alonso
  • 26Ulreich
  • 32Kimmich
Referee:
Dr. Jochen Drees
Attendance:
50,000

Match Stats

Home TeamKölnAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home6
Away20
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, 1. FC Köln 0, FC Bayern München 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, 1. FC Köln 0, FC Bayern München 3.

Goal!

Goal! 1. FC Köln 0, FC Bayern München 3. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Bernat.

Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

Pawel Olkowski (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dominic Maroh (1. FC Köln).

Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Milos Jojic (1. FC Köln).

Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Yuya Osako (1. FC Köln).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Rafinha replaces Kingsley Coman.

Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).

Milos Jojic (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Philipp Lahm.

Attempt blocked. Dominic Maroh (1. FC Köln) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Milos Jojic with a cross.

Booking

Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München).

Yuya Osako (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Yuya Osako.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich replaces Arturo Vidal.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Milos Jojic replaces Marco Höger.

Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yuya Osako (1. FC Köln).

Attempt missed. Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Dominic Maroh.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Artjoms Rudnevs replaces Christian Clemens.

Attempt blocked. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

Foul by Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München).

Marco Höger (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).

Yuya Osako (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Dominic Maroh replaces Frederik Sörensen because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Bernat.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Franck Ribéry replaces Douglas Costa because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Douglas Costa (FC Bayern München) because of an injury.

Delay in match Frederik Sörensen (1. FC Köln) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Douglas Costa (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 4th March 2017

  • Köln1. FC Köln0Bayern MunichBayern Munich3
  • MainzMainz 051WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg1
  • B DortmundBorussia Dortmund6B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen2
  • Werder BremenWerder Bremen2DarmstadtDarmstadt 980
  • Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim5IngolstadtFC Ingolstadt2
  • B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach4SchalkeFC Schalke 042

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich23175157134456
2RB Leipzig23154443241949
3B Dortmund23127452252743
4Hoffenheim231011244242041
5Hertha Berlin2211473024637
6Frankfurt2210572522335
7Köln238963125633
8B Mgladbach239592931-232
9B Leverkusen2393113638-230
10Freiburg2293102839-1130
11Mainz2385103238-629
12Augsburg237792330-728
13Schalke2376102827127
14Werder Bremen2374123043-1325
15Wolfsburg2365122134-1323
16Hamburg2255122145-2420
17Ingolstadt2353152139-1818
18Darmstadt2333171545-3012
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Related to this story

