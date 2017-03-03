Match reports for the weekend's football

The Premier League, Championship and Scottish Cup dominate this weekend's football action.

Find the latest reports, team news and previews for each game below.

Kick-off times are 15:00 GMT, unless otherwise stated.

Saturday, 4 March

Premier League

Manchester United 1-1 Bournemouth

Leicester City 3-1 Hull City

Stoke City 2-0 Middlesbrough

Swansea City 3-2 Burnley

Watford 3-4 Southampton

West Brom 0-2 Crystal Palace

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

Scottish Premiership

Kilmarnock 1-2 Motherwell

Scottish Cup

Rangers 6-0 Hamilton Academical

Hibernian 3-1 Ayr United

Championship

Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Wigan Athletic

Bristol City 0-0 Burton Albion

Derby County 2-1 Barnsley

Fulham 3-1 Preston North End

Ipswich Town 1-1 Brentford

Nottingham Forest 3-0 Brighton and Hove Albion

QPR 2-1 Cardiff City

Reading 2-1 Wolves

Rotherham United 0-2 Aston Villa

Sheffield Wednesday 5-1 Norwich City

Huddersfield Town 1-3 Newcastle United

Sunday, 5 March

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton (13:30)

Sunderland v Manchester City (16:00)

Scottish Cup

Celtic v St Mirren (12:30)

Aberdeen v Partick Thistle (15:00)

