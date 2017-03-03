Kevin Grosskreutz: Stuttgart sack World Cup winner after fight
World Cup winner Kevin Grosskreutz has been sacked by German second-division leaders Stuttgart after a fight left him in hospital.
An altercation took place in the city which resulted in the 28-year-old needing treatment after he was punched.
The full-back said on the club website: "I accept the consequences and regret that my time at Stuttgart has come to an end in this way."
Stuttgart coach Hannes Wolf said: "It's not an easy situation for any of us."
Grosskreutz, who won five caps, was an unused substitute during Germany's successful 2014 World Cup campaign in Brazil.