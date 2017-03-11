Championship
Wolves1Rotherham0

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Rotherham United

By Ged Scott

Andreas Weimann
Andreas Weimann's only other goal for Wolves came at Liverpool in January's FA Cup fourth-round victory

Andreas Weimann got the only goal against Rotherham as Wolves edged to a nervy first win in eight games.

Wolves keeper Carl Ikeme twice rescued his side with saves from Danny Ward before Weimann scored in first-half injury time.

That came 10 minutes after Rotherham keeper Lewis Price had saved Helder Costa's penalty.

But Wolves could not add to their lead and, but for a poor late miss by Semi Ajayi, Rotherham would have drawn.

Defeat for the Millers leaves the Championship's bottom club still with only one away point this season.

Wolves' first victory since winning at Barnsley on 31 January, three days after their FA Cup win at Liverpool, leaves Paul Lambert's side still just a point clear of trouble.

The hosts could have been two goals down inside the first 20 minutes after lone Millers striker Ward was twice sent clear, the first thanks to a careless misplaced pass from Romain Saiss. But keeper Ikeme twice repelled the threat, as Ward fired straight at him each time.

Wolves wasted a chance to go one up on 34 minutes when, having himself gone down under Joe Mattock's challenge, Costa took a weak penalty that was saved at a comfortable height to his left by Rotherham keeper Price.

But on the stroke of half-time, Weimann chased an apparently lost cause, won possession and rounded Price before tucking the ball into an empty net.

Seconds later, he clattered into full-back Will Vaulks with an inflammatory challenge right in front of the away dugout that ended up with a booking for Weimann and a lengthy lecture for both managers from referee Jeremy Simpson.

The second half was a more open affair, with chances at either end before centre-half Ajayi's late miss.

Wolves head coach Paul Lambert: "We have been playing better than that every week but losing.

We have won the game and that is all that matters, I would absolutely take winning the game and playing badly.

"I am sick to death of playing well but losing games that we have dominated. We were very nervy at the end when their lad has had a chance but I am just pleased with the win.

"That is four points from the last two games, which I felt was a minimum requirement and it's two clean sheets which is a bonus.

"We have got to try and win our game in hand on Tuesday now to give us more breathing space."

Rotherham interim boss Paul Warne: "I was pleased with the performance but not the result. We were really well prepared for the game, the lads were really well motivated.

"I thought we were the better team, we created three really good chances and the one at the end would have got us a really good away point and would have been a nice bit of sugar for us.

"Unfortunately we didn't and people will think it is the same old story, but it wasn't. I don't think we deserved to lose."

Line-ups

Wolves

  • 1Ikeme
  • 16Coady
  • 60Williamson
  • 30Hause
  • 8Saville
  • 19PriceSubstituted forGibbs-Whiteat 82'minutes
  • 27Saiss
  • 17Hélder CostaSubstituted forBödvarssonat 66'minutes
  • 4Edwards
  • 64MarshallSubstituted forCavaleiroat 86'minutes
  • 63WeimannBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 6Batth
  • 9Dicko
  • 21Lonergan
  • 22Bödvarsson
  • 50Cavaleiro
  • 55Gibbs-White

Rotherham

  • 12Price
  • 4Vaulks
  • 15Ajayi
  • 26Belaid
  • 3MattockBooked at 88mins
  • 7FordeSubstituted forBrayat 83'minutes
  • 33SmallwoodSubstituted forYatesat 57'minutes
  • 8Frecklington
  • 22NewellSubstituted forTaylorat 57'minutes
  • 24Adeyemi
  • 9Ward

Substitutes

  • 11Taylor
  • 25Dawson
  • 27Bray
  • 30Purrington
  • 39Yates
  • 40Warren
  • 45Bilboe
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson
Attendance:
20,077

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamRotherham
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home9
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Rotherham United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Rotherham United 0.

Attempt missed. Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United) right footed shot from very close range is too high.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Lee Frecklington.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joe Mattock.

Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United).

Booking

Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joe Mattock (Rotherham United).

Attempt missed. Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Will Vaulks with a cross.

Foul by George Saville (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Jerry Yates (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Edwards.

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ivan Cavaleiro replaces Ben Marshall.

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ben Marshall tries a through ball, but Andreas Weimann is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Alex Bray replaces Anthony Forde.

Andreas Weimann (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United).

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Morgan Gibbs-White replaces Jack Price.

Foul by David Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Aimen Belaid (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Anthony Forde with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Kortney Hause.

Attempt missed. Jon Taylor (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lee Frecklington following a corner.

Attempt missed. Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jon Taylor with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Conor Coady.

Foul by David Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Tom Adeyemi (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United).

Attempt blocked. Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jon Taylor.

Attempt missed. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by George Saville following a fast break.

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson replaces Hélder Costa.

Foul by David Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Anthony Forde (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jerry Yates (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Anthony Forde with a cross.

David Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United).

Attempt saved. David Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hélder Costa with a cross.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newcastle37245870323877
2Brighton37238663313277
3Huddersfield3622594739871
4Leeds372061150361466
5Reading37197114949064
6Sheff Wed371881148371162
7Fulham361612863422160
8Preston371511115145656
9Norwich37159136356754
10Derby371410133936352
11Barnsley37149145553251
12Aston Villa371212133739-248
13Cardiff37139155053-348
14Brentford36138155452247
15QPR37138164150-947
16Ipswich371015123744-745
17Birmingham371111153854-1644
18Burton371011163648-1241
19Nottm Forest37117195162-1140
20Wolves35109164146-539
21Bristol City37108194653-738
22Blackburn36911164253-1138
23Wigan37810193142-1134
24Rotherham3745283282-5017
View full Championship table

