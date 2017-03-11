Match ends, Leeds United 0, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Leeds United 0-0 Queens Park Rangers
Rob Green made a fine first-half save on his 600th league appearance to help Leeds extend their unbeaten run to six games with a goalless draw against QPR.
The 37-year-old ex-England keeper crucially denied Conor Washington after the striker turned into space in the 14th minute to race clear on goal.
While Alex Smithies foiled Alfonso Pedraza soon after, promotion hopefuls Leeds failed muster a shot on target.
After the break, Washington lashed another chance wide from 15 yards.
The draw sees Leeds slip five points adrift of West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield in third spot, after the Terriers beat Brentford 1-0 away from home.
Huddersfield also have a game in hand over the Elland Road club.
However, fourth-placed Leeds are now two points clear of Reading in fifth after the Berkshire club were beaten 3-0 at Preston.
Ian Holloway's QPR, who pressed throughout at Elland Road and looked the more likely side to claim victory, collected their seventh point from a possible nine in the last week, but slip one spot to 15th in the table.
Leeds boss Garry Monk: "There are no excuses from us, we didn't do enough to win the game. We were below the standards, especially at Elland Road, of what we usually set.
"The positives are that we kept a clean sheet and we got a point. It extends our unbeaten run. this group will always respond, we are all in it together and will win and lose together. You always get ups and down.
"We have nine games left and we have to have a better level next week. We were trying to push in the closing stages and you can see that the commitment is there. Other teams around us lost and this is another useful point."
QPR boss Ian Holloway: "I'm so pleased with that performance. A point was the least we deserved. The boys were brilliant against a good side.
"We carved out the better chances. Our game-plan was to counter and take the game to them. And that's what we did. Apart from taking the chances, we did everything we could. To come here and play like that, wow.
"We applied ourselves brilliantly against of the best teams in this league. On another day, we take all three points."
Line-ups
Leeds
- 1Green
- 2AylingBooked at 35mins
- 5Bartley
- 18Jansson
- 28Berardi
- 26BridcuttBooked at 66mins
- 25VieiraSubstituted forO'Kaneat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 7RoofeSubstituted forSackoat 60'minutes
- 19Hernández
- 29Pedraza SagBooked at 48minsSubstituted forDoukaraat 73'minutes
- 9Wood
Substitutes
- 6Cooper
- 11Doukara
- 12Silvestri
- 14O'Kane
- 15Dallas
- 21Taylor
- 24Sacko
QPR
- 1Smithies
- 5Onuoha
- 4Hall
- 6Lynch
- 29Furlong
- 21Luongo
- 2Freeman
- 3BidwellBooked at 87mins
- 15WszolekSubstituted forN'Gbakotoat 79'minutes
- 9WashingtonSubstituted forMackieat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 17SmithSubstituted forSyllaat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Goss
- 12Mackie
- 13Ingram
- 23N'Gbakoto
- 40Sylla
- 41Manning
- 49Morrison
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 30,870
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Booking
Jamie Mackie (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.
Liam Bridcutt (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joel Lynch (Queens Park Rangers).
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Liam Bridcutt.
Foul by Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United).
Nedum Onuoha (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United).
Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jake Bidwell (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hadi Sacko (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jake Bidwell (Queens Park Rangers).
Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamie Mackie (Queens Park Rangers).
Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Mackie (Queens Park Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Jamie Mackie replaces Conor Washington.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Yeni N'Gbakoto replaces Pawel Wszolek.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Idrissa Sylla replaces Matt Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Eunan O'Kane replaces Ronaldo Vieira.
Chris Wood (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joel Lynch (Queens Park Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Souleymane Doukara replaces Alfonso.
Attempt blocked. Liam Bridcutt (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hadi Sacko.
Attempt saved. Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darnell Furlong.
Attempt blocked. Conor Washington (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nedum Onuoha.
Attempt missed. Chris Wood (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pablo Hernández with a cross.
Booking
Liam Bridcutt (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United).
Pawel Wszolek (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Liam Bridcutt (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers).
Offside, Leeds United. Pablo Hernández tries a through ball, but Chris Wood is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Conor Washington (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jake Bidwell with a headed pass.
Liam Bridcutt (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darnell Furlong (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt blocked. Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Hadi Sacko replaces Kemar Roofe.