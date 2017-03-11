Milton Keynes Dons 2-2 Rochdale

Rochdale's winless run extended to 10 games as Ben Reeves' injury-time strike saw MK Dons salvage a draw.

Dale twice took the lead, first through Steven Davies and then Nathaniel Mendez-Laing after Kieran Agard had levelled things up.

But, in the 91st minute, Reeves struck to give MK Dons confidence ahead of their trip to Kingsmeadow Stadium on Tuesday to take on AFC Wimbledon.

Keith Hill's side took a 16th-minute lead as Calvin Andrew's cross from the left caused havoc in the MK Dons defence and Davies' powerful header smacked back off the post before the 29-year-old was first to the rebound to head home his 13th goal of the season from close range.

The hosts clawed themselves back into the game on 70 minutes as Agard was first to Harvey Barnes' cross from the left to bundle the ball home for his 13th goal of the season.

Dale thought they had ended a run of nine games without a win thanks to Mendez-Laing's seventh goal of the season as the winger fired past David Martin in the MK goal from inside the box five minutes from time.

But Reeves' late strike salvaged a point for struggling MK, who themselves have now won only one of their last seven games.

